Kentucky coach Mark Pope enters Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena on Oct. 11, 2024. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

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Say it with your chest: COLLEGE SPORTS ARE ABOUT SO MUCH MORE THAN JUST THE GAMES! To that end, there are hundreds of events throughout the country you can attend to experience frenzy, pageantry and school spirit, and men’s basketball provides some of the best examples.

You can take in scrimmages, see some famous alumni, attend concerts and experience the best that college towns have to offer. If you’re looking to make a pilgrimage to a fan event in the near future, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the 10 men's basketball fan events most worth the trip - and, of course, we ranked them.

1. Big Blue Madness – Kentucky

What began as a midnight practice in 1982 has exploded into arguably the most desirable non-game event in the college hoops universe. The fire marshal showed up in 1986. A fan named Wally Clark camped out for 38 days before the 1995 event, later explaining “I wanted to be first in line.” And most recently, this season’s Big Blue Madness in early October sold out in just 22 minutes.

It’s transformed into so much more than a practice, with elaborate introductions, performances, dunk and shooting contests and surprise appearances - this year, NBA champion and former UK star Karl-Anthony Towns showed up to give the fans a thrill.

If you really want to experience what it means to be a Kentucky basketball fan, find a way to get to Big Blue Madness.

“An event like none other in the world,” Pope said. “Lee Anne [Pope’s wife] just got on for fun about 28 minutes after they went on sale, and there was a queue of, like, 23,000 more people waiting to get in.”

2. Late Night in the Phog – Kansas

Originally dubbed “Late Night with Larry Brown” back in 1985 (a play on Late Night with David Letterman), Midnight Madness eventually evolved into the college basketball institution we now know as “Late Night in the Phog.” The name references Kansas’ home arena, Allen Fieldhouse, which honors legendary coach Forrest “Phog” Allen.

"I had no idea it'd become this.,” Brown said in 2008. “You look around the country, and so many are copying it. I don't think any compare to this.”

It’s hard to disagree, with the event adding increasingly elaborate introductions, performances and celebrity entertainment over the years, including a Nelly concert for the 40th edition in 2024. This season’s event broke the tradition of having a brief intrasquad scrimmage, instead showcasing an exhibition game between Kansas and Pittsburgh State.

No matter what form it takes, Late Night in the Phog is a can’t-miss college basketball event.

3. NCAA Final Four Fan Fest

You don’t need to luck into tickets to the games to enjoy the Final Four. A music festival, open practices and interactive basketball activities are just a few highlights of what goes down at Final Four Fan Fest each year. The 2027 edition will take place in Detroit, operating Friday through Monday in early April. Here’s a look at what was on display last year in Indianapolis:

Hit up Fan Fest (tickets will be available in January, free for college students with valid university ID) and then find a local sports bar to watch the game with fellow fans. Next-best thing to being inside the arena.

4. Countdown to Craziness – Duke

Tired: Seeing a Duke-UNC game. Wired: Being in the house for Countdown to Craziness, the celebration of the official start of the Blue Devils’ basketball season. While it’s not cheap and tickets aren’t guaranteed to be available, you’re much more likely to secure a seat at Countdown to Craziness than a Duke home game, and it’s a great way to see and feel the history and pageantry of Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The event is relatively new, having started in 2009 in honor of Mike Krzyzewski’s 30th season as head coach, and it features a Fan Fest outside Cameron, a pep rally on steroids inside the arena and then a first look at the latest Blue Devils squad in a Blue-White scrimmage along with a dunk contest.

“The name [Countdown to Craziness] only hints at the electric energy and feelings of excitement that pump up the fans and players alike,” Duke graduate student Austin Taylor wrote in 2015.

5. Kraziness in the Kennel – Gonzaga

Looking for a more intimate atmosphere than the Kentuckys, Kansases and Dukes of the world? Look no further than McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., better known as the Kennel. Home of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the arena only seats 6,000 fans, and every men’s basketball game has been sold out since it opened in 2004.

Gonzaga’s season tipoff event is Kraziness in the Kennel, with fans wrapped around the arena waiting to get inside - pre-tickets for the 2026 event sold out in minutes.

It might be a longer trip, depending on where you’re coming from, but you won’t regret witnessing the Kraziness.

6. BLVD. Fan Fest – Big 12 Tournament

Accompanying the Big 12 Tournament is a Fan Fest like no other in Kansas City, with interactive attractions, music, games and downtown entertainment. There’s even a food menu with creatively named school-specific menu items, such as:

Arizona Wildcat mini chicken chimichangas

UCF Citronaut drink

KU’s Big Jay loaded mac and cheese

TCU Cowtown loaded tots

West Virginia Mountaineer pepperoni roll

You simply cannot go wrong with mascot-themed food, and - keep this on the down low - I hear there are some pretty decent BBQ places in Kansas City as well. Here’s a look at what the whole weekend has to offer.

7. Late Night Madness – Providence

If I told you a school’s Midnight Madness event featured performances from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, 2 Chainz and the Zac Brown Band, you’d probably guess one of the dynastic blue bloods. Nope.

The stars come out for Late Night Madness at Providence, which started when a recently hired Rick Pitino proposed a champagne toast to around 300 fans in 1985. Since then, it’s gotten … slightly bigger.

Dick Vitale, the late Jim Valvano, Bill Raftery and Lenny Wilkens have all served as guest speakers at the event, which moved from Alumni Hall to the much larger downtown arena, now called Amica Mutual Pavilion in 2019. Over 10,000 fans attended this year’s event in early October, with Clarkson as the headliner.

Providence went 15-18 last season, finishing tied for seventh in the Big East, but they sure know how to throw a party!

8. The Big Hoopla – Dayton

The First Four (now the expanded Opening Round) may be an afterthought in your bracket, but it certainly isn’t in Dayton, which has hosted the opening games of the NCAA Tournament since 2001. The Big Hoopla began in 2012, drawing attendance from President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron - not a bad start.

The weekend features The Big Hoopla STEM Challenge, a free event with basketball-related demonstrations and science shows. Last year, Wright State awarded full-ride scholarships to 12 students at the event. There is also a road race that used to be four miles in honor of the First Four, but will be a 6K in 2027 in honor of the six games being hosted. Proceeds provide game tickets to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen and underprivileged students.

See some NCAA tourney games and provide support for the future leaders of the country? Win-win.

9. Red-Blue Showcase – Arizona

Any time DJ Pauly D is involved, sign me up. With tickets open to the public, Arizona’s Red-Blue Showcase includes the men’s basketball team’s first public scrimmage, plus dunk and 3-point contests and alumni appearances. But the showstopper is the concert that takes place afterward on Bear Down Field, which has featured Diplo and Mix Master Mike … in addition, of course, to America’s Sweetheart, Pauly D.

The 2026 event was a doozy, as it honored the 1997 national championship team (with appearances from Miles Simon, Mike Bibby and other members of the squad), and featured a banner-raising for the 2025-26 team, which made the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Noted Wildcat alum Rob Gronkowski put on quite a show in 2025 under the assumed name Rocky Gronkstone, donning a headband, wig and fake mustache to join the scrimmage and providing his best professional wrestling audition.

"That new kid, Gronkstone, he's got great energy," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said of the mystery player. "I've got to work on his temper a little bit, but he's got a great personality and a lot of attention.”

10. Haunted Hall of Hoops – Indiana

Thousands of costume-clad kids and their parents flooding Assembly Hall to trick-or-treat with Indiana basketball players and coaches? Good, wholesome fun … with a college hoops twist. The Haunted Hall of Hoops originated in 2009 in the Tom Crean era as a way to introduce a new generation of fans to Indiana basketball. It took a hiatus from 2017-24, but came back with a spooky vengeance in 2025 and continued this past Halloween.

The best part? The event is completely free.

If you have young(ish) kids, love college hoops and can’t wait to show off your Spider-Man costume, this is the event for you.

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