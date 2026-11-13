The Autumn of Canada Roll from Roku Japanese Cuisine. The restaurant has expanded to Folsom at 1009 E Bidwell St. Roku Japanese Cuisine

Folsom has a new sushi and ramen spot in a shopping plaza along East Bidwell Street.

Roku Japanese Cuisine, which held its soft opening on November 9, serves sushi and other Japanese delicacies in the Willow Creek Town Center at 1009 E Bidwell St.

The spot offers “fish cut to order at the counter, ramen, and a kitchen cooking for the whole table,” according to its website. The Folsom business also has a full bar menu.

Roku Japanese Cuisine opened in Roseville in 2023. The Folsom location is the beginning of the franchise’s local expansion efforts.

“What started in Roseville has grown into something truly special, thanks to the incredible love and support of our community,” the owners wrote online. “Now, we’re thrilled to bring our passion for Japanese cuisine to Folsom.”

At its Folsom location, the restaurant recommends meals begin with a menu that includes A5 Wagyu nigiri, a spicy Gyuniku ramen, a Lion King roll, an O-Toro roll with bluefin glazed in nikiri sauce, and madai sushi, which is red sea bream, an imported Japanese fish.

Roku serves 16 signature rolls, from sashimi to a “Roseville roll” with pepper-seared tuna to a cheetah roll with Hot Cheetos. The menu also has teriyaki and tempura.

For those wanting to end the meal with something sweet, the restaurant offers mochi, cheesecake, crepe cake and ice cream.

The Folsom eatery moved into the University of Beer location, which closed in April as it shifted its attention to its other locations, according to previous Sacramento Bee reporting.

Roku is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.