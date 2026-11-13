The cooking facility inside a Florin church was given a red placard after health inspectors found 153 rodent droppings throughout.

What do these inspections mean?

While a yellow placard signals two or more major violations, these are typically corrected or mitigated during the inspection, according to the Sacramento County Retail Food Inspection Guide.

A red placard, however, signals “imminent danger to public health and safety” and suspends an establishment’s health permit until violations are corrected. This could include, but is not limited to, major vermin contamination.

In contrast, a green placard means a restaurant passed inspection.

The county performs about 14,000 inspections annually and about 97% of establishments pass, spokesman Ken Casparis previously told The Sacramento Bee.

Approximately 1% of inspections result in a closure, he said. These were the results of Sacramento County food facility inspections for Thursday, Nov. 5, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. If an inspection listed below needs clarification, business owners can email The Sacramento Bee at servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

How to report a business to the health department

For readers who would like to report a local restaurant, food truck or café for health violations, you can file a complaint with the facility’s local environmental health departments.

The local health department is responsible for the initial investigation of consumer complaints regarding foods served or sold at retail food facilities, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Dining location temporarily closed by health inspectors

8181 Florin Road, Sacramento

Number of violations: 9

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Health inspectors gave a red placard to the Florin church’s kitchen after finding 153 rodent droppings with dozens on the bottom shelf of a preparation table by the dishwasher, droppings were found underneath the clogged handwashing station and the adjacent shelves that have clean dishes stored.

The front main handwashing station was inaccessible due to a water back-up/clogging and causing contamination when trying to wash hands.

The operator was unable to provide food handler cards at time of inspection.

Raw meats such as chicken and beef stored in ink and trash bags were inside the walk-in freezer.

Vietnamese Martyrs Parish has yet to be reinspected.

The Bee reached out to the parish but no leadership was available for comment.