Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden talks with Florida Gators center Alex Condon (21), Florida Gators guard Boogie Fland (0) and team before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena

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College basketball officially returned last week, but the season doesn't truly feel like it's begun until Feast Week tips off.

But in 2026, Feast Week is now Feast Week(s). The Players Era Festival is back for its third season, with 24 high-major college basketball teams heading to Las Vegas between Nov. 17-28 for two separate bracketed tournaments.

The eight-team Players Era 8 begins this upcoming Tuesday; the championship will take place two days later on Nov. 19. Players Era 16 starts on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 28 – the typical Thanksgiving-week college basketball slate.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Players Era Festival.

Players Era 8, Nov. 17-19

The Players Era 8 will be held exclusively at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay hotel along the Las Vegas Strip. All eight teams will play three times in three days. The bracket is single-elimination with consolation games, so all eight teams finish with a placement from first through eighth.

Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday to kick off the eight-team tournament that also features Florida, Notre Dame, Kansas, UNLV, West Virginia and Auburn.

Student Section graphic/Student Section graphic

Here's the full schedule (all tips are approximate and subject to change).

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Houston vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m. PT Florida vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. PT Kansas vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m. PT West Virginia vs. Auburn, 9 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Consolation No. 1: Houston/Rutgers loser vs. Florida/Notre Dame loser, 11 a.m. PT Semifinal No. 1: Houston/Rutgers winner vs. Florida/Notre Dame winner, 1:30 p.m. PT Semifinal No. 2: West Virginia/Auburn winner vs. Kansas/UNLV winner, 4:30 p.m. PT Consolation No. 2: West Virginia/Auburn loser vs. Kansas/UNLV loser, 7 p.m. PT

Thursday, Nov. 19: Third place game, 11:30 a.m. PT Fifth place game, 2 p.m. PT Seventh place game, 5:30 p.m. PT Championship game, 8 p.m. PT

Players Era 16, Nov. 24-28

The Players Era 16, which begins the Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, is essentially the same format as Players Era 8 – but duplicated.

The format is simple: two eight-team brackets running side-by-side, with each bracket winner meeting for the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 28. One bracket will play at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the other at T-Mobile Arena. The title game is at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Each bracket plays four games Tuesday, rests Wednesday, then plays four games Thursday and four Friday, so all 16 teams get three games and the two finalists get a fourth.

Here's the full Players Era 16 schedule:

Bracket 1, Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Tennessee vs. Maryland, noon PT San Diego State vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. PT Louisville vs. Texas Tech, 5 p.m. PT St. John's vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, Nov. 26: Consolation No. 1: Tennessee/Maryland loser vs. San Diego State/Iowa State loser, 10 a.m. PT Semifinal No. 1: Tennessee/Maryland winner vs. San Diego State/Iowa State winner, 12:30 p.m. PT Semifinal No. 2: Louisville/Texas Tech winner vs. St. John's/Oregon winner, 6 p.m. PT Consolation No. 2: Louisville/Texas Tech loser vs. St. John's/Oregon loser, 8:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 27: Third place game, 10 a.m. PT Seventh place game, 12:30 p.m. PT Bracket final, 6 p.m. PT Fifth place game, 8:30 p.m. PT

Bracket 2, T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Miami vs. TCU, noon PT Creighton vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m. PT Baylor vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. PT Gonzaga vs. Kansas State, 9:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, Nov. 26: Consolation No. 1: Miami/TCU loser vs. Creighton/Michigan loser, 12:30 p.m. PT Semifinal No. 1: Miami/TCU winner vs. Creighton/Michigan winner, 3 p.m. PT Consolation No. 2: Baylor/Alabama loser vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State loser, 6 p.m. PT Semifinal No. 2: Baylor/Alabama winner vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State winner, 8:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 27: Third place game, 12:30 p.m. PT Seventh place game, 2:30 p.m. PT Fifth place game, 5:30 p.m. PT Bracket final, 8 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 28: Championship game, Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. PT

Duke-UConn

Arguably the biggest game during Feast Week's entirety is a one-off contest not affiliated with the Players Era at all.

Duke and Connecticut square off on Wednesday, Nov. 25, for a neutral-site contest also in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in a rematch of the Huskies' thrilling 73-72 Elite Eight win over the Blue Devils this past March.

Coincidentally, the Players Era is off on Wednesday, Nov. 25, giving the Thanksgiving Eve spotlight to two of the country's top teams.

Tipoff for Duke-UConn is at 4 p.m. PT; doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for this game are sold separately from all Players Era games. You can buy tickets for UConn-Duke here; the get-in price is currently $74.

Reader vote: Biggest game of Feast Week? Cast yours on Student Section.

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Biggest game of Feast Week?

Wed., Nov. 25Duke vs. UConnThu., Nov. 19Players Era 8 finalSat., Nov. 28Players Era 16 final

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Tickets

Players Era sells tickets by session, two games per session, through AXS, the link on the organizer’s event pages.

At time of publish, here are the prices (before fees) for each ticket level. Click here to buy tickets.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Players Era 8, Session 1: $107 Players Era 8, Session 2: $107

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Players Era 8, Session 3: $107 Players Era 8, Session 4: $107

Thursday, Nov. 19: Players Era 8, Session 5: $107 Players Era 8, Session 6: $107

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Players Era 16, Session 1: $162 Players Era 16, Session 2: $162

Thursday, Nov. 26: Players Era 16, Session 3: $162 Players Era 16, Session 4: $162

Friday, Nov. 27: Players Era 16, Session 5: $162 Players Era 16, Session 6: $162

Saturday, Nov. 28: Players Era 16, Championship: $71

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