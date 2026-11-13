Sacramento County Health Inspectors found German cockroaches and rodent droppings at one East Sacramento brunch facility.

Additionally, nine eateries were cited including a country club after health inspectors found uncovered ice cream in the freezer.

What do these inspections mean?

While a yellow placard signals two or more major violations, these are typically corrected or mitigated during the inspection, according to the Sacramento County Retail Food Inspection Guide.

A red placard, however, signals “imminent danger to public health and safety” and suspends an establishment’s health permit until violations are corrected. This could include, but is not limited to, major vermin contamination.

In contrast, a green placard means a restaurant passed inspection.

The county performs about 14,000 inspections annually and about 97% of establishments pass, spokesman Ken Casparis previously told The Sacramento Bee.

Approximately 1% of inspections result in a closure, he said. These were the results of Sacramento County food facility inspections for Thursday, Nov. 5, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. If an inspection listed below needs clarification, business owners can email The Sacramento Bee at servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

How to report a business to the health department

For readers who would like to report a local restaurant, food truck or cafe for health violations, you can file a complaint with the facility’s local environmental health departments.

The local health department is responsible for the initial investigation of consumer complaints regarding foods served or sold at retail food facilities, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Dining location temporarily closed by health inspectors

1525 Grand Ave., Sacramento

Number of violations: 5

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Sacramento County Health Inspectors gave a red placard to the Del Paso Heights Southern restaurant after finding 100+ rodent droppings throughout the facility including behind the dry storage door, beneath the two-door refrigerators and on the dry storage shelves. Additionally, there were approximately 11 holes in the facility.

There was an excess amount of grease/oil on the floor beneath the oven and in a gap below the griddle.

One hood filter was missing and creating a gap in the ventilation hood system.

Health inspectors found one hole on the floor behind the red dry storage shelves.

Tori’s Place was reinspected on Friday, Nov. 6 and passed with a green placard.

The management at Tori’s Place gave no comment.

8181 Florin Road, Sacramento

Number of violations: 9

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Health inspectors gave a red placard to the Florin church food facilities after finding 153 rodent droppings with dozens of droppings on the bottom shelf of a preparation table by the dishwasher, droppings were found underneath the clogged handwashing station and the adjacent shelves where clean dishes were stored.

The front main handwashing station is completely inaccessible due to a water back-up/clogging and causing contamination when trying to wash hands.

The operator was unable to provide food handler cards at time of inspection.

Raw meats such as chicken and beef stored in trash bags were inside the walk-in freezer.

Vietnamese Martyrs Parish has yet to be reinspected.

The Bee reached out to the parish but no leadership was available for comment.

5641 J St., Sacramento

Number of violations: 14

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Health inspectors gave a red placard to the East Sacramento brunch place after finding 30 German cockroaches in the facility including under the ware washing sinks, and the food prep sink. Additionally, four rodent droppings were found on the table storing miscellaneous items, on a transparent container storing dry foods and inside the ice tray.

The facility’s California food manager certificate was not available for review.

California food handler cards were not available for review.

Moldlike debris on the ice deflector inside the ice machine.

Mimosa House was reinspected on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and passed with a green placard.

The Bee reached out to the facility but no manager was available for comment.

8531 Thys Ct, Sacramento

Number of violations: Unknown

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Health inspectors gave a red placard to the Southeastern Sacramento catering company due to insufficient water, according to the Sacramento County closure page. No report was available on the website.

Sydney Catering reopened on Monday, Nov. 9.

The Bee reached out to the facility but no manager was available for comment.

Raw pork was stored over vegetables at this Downtown Sacramento eatery

3333 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

Number of violations: 10

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Health inspectors cited the Del Paso Country Club after discovering no soap available at the ware washing handwashing sink.

Soft cheese and shredded cheese were held at an improperly cold temperature.

Uncovered ice cream was found in the freezer.

Food reside-oil accumulation was on the floor under the cooking equipment.

Del Paso Country Club was reinspected on Friday, Nov. 6 and passed with a green placard.

606 L St., Sacramento

Number of violations: 12

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Health inspectors cited the Downtown Sacramento hot pot restaurant after finding a staff jacket stored on top of packs of syrup.

A wet mop was stored in the mop sink.

A case of food was stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Raw beef was stored on top of ice cream in the walk-in freezer.

Shabu Shack was reinspected on Friday, Nov. 6 and passed with a green placard.

9900 Greenback Lane, Folsom

Number of violations: 10

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Health inspectors cited the Folsom American eatery after finding a lack of paper towels at the handwashing station.

Cheese sauce inside the warmer was measured below proper hot holding temperature.

Hard to reach areas of the meat slicer had accumulated food debris.

The fan guards inside the walk-in cooler had accumulated moldlike substance.

Crawdads On The Lake was reinspected on Friday, Nov. 6 and passed with a green placard.

4224 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

Number of violations: 10

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Health inspectors cited the Del Paso market after finding the hot water supply at the hand wash sink below proper hot water temperature.

The nozzle on the creamer dispenser was cut horizontally instead of diagonally.

The Icee machine was unclean with old syrup residue.

The quaternary ammonia test strips were discolored.

Arco was reinspected on Monday, Nov. 9 and passed with a green placard.

1340 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

Number of violations: 14

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Health inspectors cited the Arden Arcade market after finding the handwashing sink was completely blocked by a large container lid.

The egg wash on the counter was measured above proper cold holding temperature.

The facility’s food safety certification was not available.

Food handler cards for all employees were not available for review.

All Mart was reinspected on Monday, Nov. 9 and received an additional yellow placard.

1714 15th St., Sacramento

Number of violations: 10

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Health inspectors cited the Downtown Sacramento Vietnamese eatery after finding tongs stored on the oven handle.

Raw pork was stored over vegetables inside the upright cooler.

Black mold-like growth was found on the caulking at the three compartment sink.

The facility lacked chlorine test strips.

The facility was reinspected on Monday, Nov. 9 and passed with a green placard.

2001 J St., Sacramento

Number of violations: 21

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Health inspectors cited the Boulevard Park Peruvian eatery after finding a backpack on top of unused rice cooker in the back hallway.

The handwashing sink next to the walk-in cooler was blocked by a container inside the sink basin.

Moldy roasted garlic was observed in the walk-in cooler.

The wet wiping cloth at the bar lacked sanitizer.

The facility lacked a visible thermometer inside the prep cooler.

Slime accumulation on deflector plate of ice machine.

The facility was reinspected on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and received an additional yellow placard.

1230 20th St., Sacramento

Number of violations: 10

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Health inspectors cited the Midtown American eatery after finding mashed potatoes held below proper hot holding temperature.

One crew cap water bottle was found next to the soda fountain.

Salt, sugar and flour bulk ingredients containers lacked labels.

Racks in the dry storage area were dusty.

Jack’s Urban Eats was reinspected on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and passed with a green placard.

855 57th St. Suite C, Sacramento

Number of violations: 7

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Health inspectors cited the East Sacramento Japanese fusion brunch spot after finding a large pot of soup inside the handwashing sink.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat foods in the freezer.

Hollandaise on the prep table was held below proper hot holding temperature.

An unlabeled container of dry food was on the tea/coffee station.

Genki Kitchen had yet to be reinspected.