72-year-old bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Elk Grove

Officers investigate on Thursday Nov. 5, 2026, after a 72-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle at Willard Parkway and Matina Drive in Elk Grove. Elk Grove Police Department

A 72-year-old man riding a bicycle was seriously injured and taken to a hospital Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle near Buscher Park in Elk Grove.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Willard Parkway and Matina Drive just south of Franklin Creek. The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries, and his current condition was not known, the Elk Grove Police Department said shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a social media post.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The crash involving the vehicle and the bicyclist, which was initially announced shortly before 3:40 p.m. Thursday in social media posts, led to a traffic detour around the area while officers investigated at the scene. The Police Department announced at 5:11 p.m. that the intersection was reopened to vehicle traffic.