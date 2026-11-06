California governor-elect Becerra says top job with Legislature is ‘cost of living'

Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra speaks to the press alongside Senate President pro Tem Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, at the California Capitol in Sacramento on Thursday. HANNAH RUHOFF/hruhoff@sacbee.com

Xavier Becerra and Democratic legislative leaders expressed unity Thursday at the Capitol two days after California’s governor-elect sailed to a blow out Election Day victory.

Becerra, during a news conference, stood beside Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, and Senate President pro Tem Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, and told reporters to “get used to this” togetherness because the leaders had a lot to do.

“The public made it very clear,” he said. “We should be focused on job one, two and three. And that is cost of living, cost of living, cost of living.”

Becerra said “everything should be on the table” when it comes to addressing that issue, which has become a political talking point across California and nationally. But getting there hasn’t been easy, particularly for Democrats in California.

The three leaders talked about how to quickly use money created by — Proposition 1 — the recently-approved state housing bond, protect healthcare coverage for Californians, control energy costs and regulate artificial intelligence, according to Rivas’ office.

Becerra’s road to the state’s top job involved surviving a bruising June primary campaign that featured a crowded field of Democrats. Becerra avoided making large campaign promises, unlike some of his rivals, and leaned on his experience, which includes two decades in Congress, California attorney general and the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday afternoon, Becerra had more than 2.5 million votes over his Republican challenger Steve Hilton.

At the end of the news conference, Becerra strongly defended his open-ended approach when he was asked if he would commit to fending off cuts for immigrants receiving benefits through the state’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal, that were delayed as part of this year’s budget process.

Becerra said other candidates made “wild promises” on the campaign trail, but they’re not the governor-elect.

“I can’t make a commitment without know what exactly I face,” he said. “Because I don’t think any voter, any taxpayer, any Californian, wants to have a governor still acting like a politician.”

His spokesperson cut off any further questions.