Steve Hilton says his campaign is a model for California GOP despite blowout loss

California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton talks about his “Califordable” Plan and the affordability crisis near the west steps of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. HECTOR AMEZCUA/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Days after losing the governor’s race by a wide margin, Republican Steve Hilton argued Thursday his campaign should serve as a template for future GOP tickets and hinted at a potential second run for governor.

“I’ll be back,” he told reporters gathered outside the Capitol, in a nod to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Preliminary results as of Thursday afternoon showed Democrat Xavier Becerra leading Hilton, 64% to 36%, with the Associated Press estimating 61% of votes counted. While those totals are likely to change, they put Becerra on track to shatter Gov. Gavin Newsom’s record-setting margin of Democratic victory in 2018.

The former Fox News host said the general political climate was stacked against Republicans without directly rebuking the cause of that mood: President Donald Trump, who endorsed Hilton in April.

In response to a question Thursday, Hilton said he didn’t have any regrets about doing more to distance himself from Trump. At the same time, Hilton belatedly critiqued the administration’s Halloween-themed Immigration and Customs Enforcement video, calling it “one of the most disgusting and dehumanizing things I’ve ever seen put out by any government anywhere.”

“I don’t think that there’s anything that could have been done in terms of political positioning that would have brought us to the point where we could actually win this election,” Hilton said.

The British-born businessman and former U.K. political strategist argued his campaign had outperformed Republicans across the country. The New York Times estimates all voters swung about 15 points toward Democrats compared to 2024, helping the party flip seats in deep red states like Texas and South Carolina. In 2024, Trump won about 38% of the vote in California — not far from Hilton’s 36%.

Hilton said his campaign had built an infrastructure of donors and a positive policy playbook that energized crowds in a way past campaigns had not. He said he hadn’t made any decisions about his future plans but said there was “no question” he would consider another run for governor.

Democratic political consultant Andrew Acosta said he had doubts about the longevity of Hilton’s campaign strategy given that he is “getting smoked” at the polls.

If Hilton ran again, Acosta said he would continue to face questions about his ties to Trump given the president’s deep unpopularity in California.

“It’s just really tough to get that stink off you,” Acosta said.