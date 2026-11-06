Sacramento rats, food recalls and a new Roseville restaurant. Here's what to know

Bohl is a salad and rice bowl eatery from Elk Grove. The business is opening its second location in Roseville in 2027, according to a social media announcement. Bohl

Sacramento-area residents have a mix of news to track this Thursday, from pest problems to pantry safety to a new dining option. Here’s a quick look at three stories making headlines.

Sacramento ranked No. 20 on Orkin’s 2026 list of the 50 worst U.S. cities for rodent infestations, and a Terminix home inspector told The Bee that rats and mice seek warmth and shelter indoors during colder months, squeezing through holes as small as a dime to nest in walls.

October brought a wave of food recalls affecting California shoppers, including WinCo salsa bean dip trays tied to peperoncini from a company linked to a dead mouse video, a frozen lemon alfredo fettuccine sold at Walmart for possible listeria, more than 122,000 cases of Gatorade with undeclared yellow dyes and Once Upon a Farm toddler snack bars pulled over a choking hazard.

Bohl, the Elk Grove salad and rice bowl spot owned by former Dutch Bros franchisees Hailey and Kyle Garret, is opening a second location at 10357 Fairway Drive in Roseville in 2027, serving signature bowls like the “lettuce enter the dragon” and “steak me outside” alongside build-your-own options.

This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence based on our own originally reported, written and published content. Before publishing, journalists reviewed this content in compliance with McClatchy Media’s AI policy.