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Sacramento

Sacramento rats, food recalls and a new Roseville restaurant. Here's what to know

By The Sacramento Bee staff, summary produced using AI assistance,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUuTI_1GoL8VRx00
Bohl is a salad and rice bowl eatery from Elk Grove. The business is opening its second location in Roseville in 2027, according to a social media announcement. Bohl

Sacramento-area residents have a mix of news to track this Thursday, from pest problems to pantry safety to a new dining option. Here’s a quick look at three stories making headlines.

  • October brought a wave of food recalls affecting California shoppers, including WinCo salsa bean dip trays tied to peperoncini from a company linked to a dead mouse video, a frozen lemon alfredo fettuccine sold at Walmart for possible listeria, more than 122,000 cases of Gatorade with undeclared yellow dyes and Once Upon a Farm toddler snack bars pulled over a choking hazard.

This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence based on our own originally reported, written and published content. Before publishing, journalists reviewed this content in compliance with McClatchy Media’s AI policy.

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