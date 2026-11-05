Gen Z Is Burned Out on Viral Skincare and Slow Beauty Is What Comes Next for the Industry

Fewer products, slower rituals, better ingredients. Here is what slow beauty means and why it is taking off. Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images

Stage: Building · Momentum: High · Forecast confidence: Moderate

The viral 10-step skincare routine is losing ground to something quieter, a lower-waste approach built on fewer products, slower rituals and a rejection of the micro-trend churn that has defined beauty on social media.

What’s Happening

Slow beauty is the personal-care expression of the same values conscious consumers already apply to food, fashion and home goods. WGSN frames it as a return to “reduce, reuse, recycle,” with investment in high-quality products, active ingredients and simple eco-friendly packaging. The emphasis sits on buying less, buying better and treating skincare as a long-term practice rather than a weekly haul.

Mintel’s 2026 Global Beauty & Personal Care Predictions names slow beauty a macro trend, pointing to consumers who crave “mindful, unhurried rituals” over the next thing to try.

The movement overlaps with a broader wellness shift. The Global Wellness Summit notes that nervous system regulation is surging on TikTok, with more than 260,000 posts tagged #nervoussystemregulation. Younger consumers are folding emotional well-being into their daily skincare steps.

Elle defines slow beauty as a holistic approach to skincare that encourages slowing down, developing self-care and evaluating how beauty products affect the planet and people. The style favors friction-filled rituals over instant transformation, with minimalist routines across skin, body and hair, plus seasonal and narrative-led launches.

Why It’s Happening

A handful of independent brands have already built the model. Kindred Black, founded in 2014 by Alice Kindred Wells and Jennifer Black Francis, works with farm partners on hand-extracted ingredients like lilac enfleurage oil. When the season ends, the product is gone until the next harvest, a scarcity-first inventory model that mirrors how small-batch food and natural-dye textiles are already produced.

“A VC would call this a major shortcoming; we call it our business model,” Francis told Beauty Matter.

The economics running underneath the trend are hard to ignore. American Gen Z teens spend $374 per year on beauty, with fragrance surging 22%, and account for 35% of total beauty website traffic. Gen Alpha drives nearly half of household spending and more than $100 billion in direct annual purchases, with spending power projected to reach $5.5 trillion by 2029. Gen Z is forecast to reach $12 trillion by 2030.

These are digitally native consumers who are also, per the research, digitally exhausted and willing to pay for products that promise calm instead of novelty.

What Could Be Next

The slow beauty label could spread well beyond indie shelves. If Mintel’s read holds and mindful rituals become a category-defining force, larger beauty companies may begin trimming their own shelves, repositioning hero products as recovery or nervous-system-supportive and leaning into seasonal drops rather than constant launches. Expect scrutiny of which brands are doing the work and which are rebranding the same crowded routines.

The spending data points to real stakes. With Gen Alpha’s purchasing power on track for $5.5 trillion by 2029 and Gen Z’s for $12 trillion by 2030, brands still pushing 10-step regimens may find themselves out of step with the generation they most need to reach. Watch for marketing language to shift away from transformation and toward restoration, repair and ritual.

The practices themselves are likely to expand. Slow beauty rituals named in the source, exfoliation, dry brushing, facial massage, gua sha, ear seeding and mindful meditation, are already moving from niche wellness spaces into mainstream routines. They could show up more often in product marketing, tutorials and in-store experiences.

For a reader already filtering out greenwashing, the practical through-line is simpler buying. Choosing vegan and cruelty-free formulations, knowing your skin type, matching ingredients to that profile and watching for fillers like artificial colors and PEG surfactants is the substance the trend promises. Supporting sustainable, small-batch and local brands applies the same logic that already shapes ethical closets and low-waste pantries.

Three Signals to Watch 1. Whether major beauty retailers begin curating slow beauty or mindful ritual sections to match the macro trend Mintel identified. 2. Continued growth of the #nervoussystemregulation tag on TikTok past its current 260,000-plus posts, as tracked by the Global Wellness Summit. 3. More seasonal, limited-batch brands following the Kindred Black model of scarcity over scale.

This article was created by content specialists using various tools, including AI.