Gavin Newsom's death row commutations could spare these 28 Sacramento-area murderers

Confessed cop killer Luis Bracamontes watches quietly from the defense table during closing arguments of his murder trial Feb. 8, 2018, in Sacramento. Randy Pench/rpench@sacbee.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he plans to commute the sentences of all 548 of the state’s death row inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole — a total that includes more than two dozen murderers who committed their crimes in the Sacramento region.

The state’s roster of death row inmates includes at least 28 men convicted of murders committed in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo and Sutter counties. Thirteen were convicted of multiple murders, and the 28 men were collectively convicted of killing 50 people.

Five of the region’s death row inmates killed at least one law enforcement officer. Luis Bracamontes shot and killed two: Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr.

“I went to that crime scene and remember every detail vividly,” Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said in a Thursday evening post on X. “I also remember watching Bracamontes laugh in court while their families, including Danny’s two young daughters, had to sit and watch. Bracamontes was convicted of murder by a jury of his peers, who then sentenced him to death.”

The sheriff said that with Newsom’s commutation, Bracamontes “has now escaped his sentence.” Cooper, a state assemblymember for eight years preceding his election as sheriff in 2022, urged the governor to “reconsider any proposal to commute the death sentences of all 548 people on death row.”

Two other death row inmates from the Sacramento region were serial killers, having murdered three victims in separate slayings. One inmate murdered, tortured and raped an 8-year-old boy after abducting him while he walked home from school in Sutter County.

The crimes committed by the 28 inmates spanned from 1979 to 2019, with the most recent death sentence handed down in June 2025. Adel Ramos, who shot and killed Sacramento Police Department Officer Tara O’Sullivan in an ambush-style slaying as O’Sullivan responded to a domestic violence call, was among the latest to be condemned in capital courts.

California reinstated the death penalty in 1978 after voters approved Proposition 7. In 2019, Newsom issued a moratorium on state executions.

Under current California law, the governor can commute the death sentence of an inmate with a single felony conviction without court approval. Newsom must obtain approval from the California Supreme Court to commute the sentences of inmates with multiple felony convictions.

Below are summaries of some of the most notorious crimes committed by death row inmates, compiled from information provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; court documents, including rejected appeals of the inmates’ convictions and death sentences; and previous reports from The Sacramento Bee.

Murders of law enforcement officers

Adel Ramos: Murdered Officer Tara O’Sullivan in ambush

Ramos, 53, opened fire in June 2019 on officers responding to a domestic violence call in north Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood. The ambush-style attack turned into an eight-hour standoff with law enforcement. Ramos shot and killed rookie Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, 26.

Prosecutors said Ramos was high on methamphetamine. He taunted O’Sullivan as she lay dying and fired shots at officers who attempted to render aid.

After pleading guilty in 2024, Ramos was sentenced to death in June 2025 in Sacramento Superior Court.

Adel Sambrano Ramos, accused of killing Sacramento Police officer Tara O’Sullivan in 2019, appears at a preliminary hearing in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Daniel Kim/Sacramento Bee file

Luis Bracamontes: Killed 2 deputies

Bracamontes, 46, in October 2014 shot and killed Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. during a violent rampage that stretched from a motel on Arden Way in Sacramento to Auburn.

Throughout his trial and during his April 2018 sentencing in Sacramento Superior Court, Bracamontes repeatedly hurled insults, profanity and racist epithets at those in the courtroom, including Oliver’s mother and his law enforcement partner. Upon being convicted of murder in February 2018, Bracamontes responded: “Yay.”

Luis Bracamontes smiles as a guilty verdict is read by the court clerk Feb. 9, 2018, in Sacramento. The jury declared him guilty of murdering Sacramento sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. Randy Pench/rpench@sacbee.com

Three other men are on California’s death row for killing law enforcement officers in the Sacramento region during the 2000s:

Brendt Volarvich, who shot and killed California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Stevens during a traffic stop in rural Yolo County in November 2005. Volarvich was pulled over while driving to Woodland to carry out a planned killing.

David Zanon, who deliberately swerved his vehicle into CHP Officer Scott Russell during a high-speed chase on Highway 50 in El Dorado County in July 2007, killing Russell.

Marco Topete, who shot and killed Yolo County sheriff’s Deputy Jose Antonio Diaz in June 2008 after fleeing a traffic stop Diaz had initiated in the rural community of Dunnigan.

The three inmates were sentenced to death in 2008, 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Two serial killers and a ‘spree’ killer

Joseph Michael Nissensohn

Nissensohn was convicted in the cold case deaths of three California teenagers during a series of violent crimes in the 1980s. Already imprisoned for murdering a woman in Washington state, he was charged in 2008 with the three teenagers’ slayings.

In June 1981, Nissensohn picked up 14-year-old Tanya Jones and 13-year-old Tammy Jarschke, who had run away from a Seaside foster home, and drove them from a Denny’s restaurant in Monterey County to a remote area in Los Padres National Forest. Loggers found the teenagers’ decomposing bodies in the forest, one of them tied to a tree with electrical wire, prosecutors said.

In August 1989, Nissensohn killed 15-year-old Kathy Graves of South Lake Tahoe after driving her to a forested area near the Mount Tallac trailhead. Her partial skeletal remains were found about a year later.

Months before killing Graves, Nissensohn murdered Sally Jo Tsaggaris, 46, by strangling and stabbing her in Tacoma, Washington. He then fled to the South Lake Tahoe area, murdered Graves and fled to the East Coast. He was arrested in Atlanta in 1990 and ultimately convicted and sentenced to 25 years in a Washington state prison for Tsaggaris’ murder.

Days before Nissensohn was set to be released on parole in Washington in early 2008, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed charges, and Monterey County prosecutors agreed to consolidate the three California teenagers’ murder cases in El Dorado County Superior Court. In 2013, Nissensohn was convicted and sentenced to death.

David Allen Rundle

Rundle raped and strangled to death two women and a 15-year-old girl in Placer County over six months in 1986.

In May 1986, Rundle strangled 24-year-old Elizabeth Latorre Lactawen and dumped her body beneath Sacramento’s Pioneer Bridge.

In September 1986, he abducted 18-year-old Caroline Marie Garcia from a Colfax bus stop before raping and beating her, then strangling her to death.

One month later, Rundle raped and strangled 15-year-old LanciAnne Sorenson, whose body was found along an Interstate 80 off-ramp in Loomis.

Rundle was sentenced to death for all three murders in 1989.

David Allen Rundle Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Eric Leonard, the spree ‘thrill killer’

Leonard murdered six people in February 1991 — three victims each in robberies a week apart at a Quik Stop convenience store and a Round Table Pizza restaurant in Arden Arcade.

Leonard was convicted of the six murders in 1996 and sentenced to death.

No death sentence for Golden State Killer

Joseph James DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist, in 2020 pleaded guilty to 13 murders in Sacramento Superior Court in 2020.

DeAngelo evaded capture for decades before DNA evidence linked him to murders committed in the 1970s and 1980s. He avoided the death penalty under a plea agreement.

Torture, rape, murder of 8-year-old

On May 16, 1996, Robert Boyd Rhoades followed 8-year-old Michael Lyons as he walked home from Bridge Street School in Yuba City.

Michael’s body was found days later in brush along the Feather River. He had been stabbed more than 70 times.

Rhoades, who had been convicted in 1993 of molesting his 4-year-old step-granddaughter, abducted, raped and murdered the boy. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 1999 after his trial was moved from Sutter County Superior Court to Sacramento Superior Court because of intense publicity.

A courtroom video monitor shows participants attending a resentencing hearing via Zoom for Robert Rhoades at Sacramento Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Rhoades was convicted of the 1996 abduction, rape, torture and murder of 8-year-old Michael Lyons in Yuba City; the hearing was triggered by a 2022 California law allowing inmates to challenge certain sentencing enhancements. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Rhoades’ death sentence was reaffirmed in Sacramento Superior Court last year after he sought resentencing under Senate Bill 483, a law passed in 2021 that took effect in 2022 and allowed inmates to challenge certain sentencing enhancements. Rhoades appeared via Zoom from prison for the resentencing hearing.

“Families and communities are being forced to relive these nightmares while justice is stripped away,” Michael’s mother, Sally Friend, said as part of an appeal prior to an October 2025 hearing in Rhoades’ resentencing. “This is not justice, it’s a betrayal to the innocent victims, their families, and the state of California.”

The Bee’s Darrell Smith contributed to this story.