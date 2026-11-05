Where to find sweet treats and savory snacks for Diwali in Sacramento

Badam barfi or almond burfi, is a traditional Indian sweet enjoyed during festivals such as Diwali, family gatherings and special occasions. mtreasure/Getty Images

Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, is this weekend. The holiday celebrates themes of the power of good over evil, joy and togetherness.

According to cookbook author and America’s Test Kitchen host Nik Sharma, families gather during this time to cook and share treats. Diwali dishes are designed to excite the senses, with diversity of texture, aromas and flavors: Crunchy, creamy, spicy, sweet and fragrant foods all feature prominently. Sharma has indexed 46 recipes suitable for Diwali on his site.

Indian sweets, called mithai, are extremely popular, and there are several spots where you can pick up plenty of sweet treats to share with your loved ones.

Commonly found mithai include barfi, a fudge-like confection made from condensed milk solids, gulab jamun, spongy balls of fried dough soaked in fragrant syrup, and kalakand, a cake made from a cottage cheese-like milk product called chhena. c

Bay Area-based Bikanervala is having a four-day pop-up through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10375 Folsom Blvd. in Rancho Cordova where they will be selling exquisitely packaged boxes of their mithai. Preorders have ended, but customers can pick up one-pound boxes ranging from $19.99 to $21.99.

North Natomas restaurant Indian Sizzle at 4680 Natomas Blvd., Ste 130 has a case of their housemade mithai, including besan laddoo, balls of semolina flour with ghee and cardamom, and Bengali milk-based sweet cham cham, for $10.99 to $11.99 per pound, which works out to about 12 pieces.

Nearby grocery store Indian Supermarket has a more expansive case with multiple kinds of mithai for $11.99 per pound. The supermarket also has a full vegetarian restaurant in the back of the market.

Indian-Fijian restaurant Pasifika Foods at 3315 Northgate Blvd. #9 in South Natomas is selling a Bhikha Bhai pack of Fijian sweets for $15.99. The pack includes 14 pieces of eight different varieties. Bikha Bhai has been making sweets in Ba, Fiji, for nearly 100 years.

For savory foods, the street food known as chaat tends to bubble to the top of popularity because of its diversity and snackability. Chaat tends to have savory, sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors with contrasting textures.

Located at 7933 E Stockton Blvd. in South Sacramento, major Indian grocery story Taj Supermarket’s food trucks out front serve up a variety of chaat, including samosa ($5.19), pani puri ($9.09), crisp fried orbs dipped in flavorful liquid, and paneer pakora ($9.09), fritters of cheese in chickpea flour. The store is also hosting a mehndi vendor, so you can get your decorative henna tattoos for the festival.

Folsom’s Sanskrit at 2776 E. Bidwell St., Suite 300 serves “new age Indian,” with a focus on fresh ingredients and healthful cooking methods. Popular chaat there include a $7 bhel puri, a mix of puffed rice and fried flour crisps tossed with tangy chutney, and the steamed rice cakes called idli with multiple sauces to choose from for $9 to $12.

Any restaurant with chaat in the name is a likely candidate. Case in point is Chaat Bistro at 8128 Delta Shores Circle S, Suite 140. Chaat Bistro’s fresh-fried pakora are not to be missed, and you can get them made with paneer, chicken, fish, cauliflower or mixed vegetables for $9.99 to $13.99 for a generous portion.