When do California's newly-elected lawmakers start? Dates for state, federal officials

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra holds a T-shirt as he celebrates his victory against Republican Steve Hilton during an election night party on Nov. 3, 2026. Find out when Becerra will be sworn in as governor. HECTOR AMEZCUA/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Tuesday has come and passed with thousands of Americans voting for national, statewide and local elections.

But when do our newly elected officials start their jobs? Does it differ depending on the position?

Here’s what to know:

When will California’s governor-elect be sworn into office?

California’s Constitution determines when Governor-elect Xavier Becerra will be sworn in. This statewide constitutional officer position, along with lieutenant governor, among others, will take office on the Monday after Jan. 1. That date in 2027 is Jan. 4.

When are U.S. senators and representatives sworn in?

U.S. senators and representatives begin their positions at noon on the third day of January, according to the U.S. Constitution.

In 2027, that date falls on Sunday, Jan. 3.

When do state senators and assembly members start?

Senators and assemblymembers will be sworn in on the first Monday in December following their election, according to California’s constitution.

For newly elected officials that date will be Monday, Dec. 7.

When do local elected officials take office?

All elected county officials and supervisors take office at noon on the first Monday after January 1, according to the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. That will be Monday, Jan. 4.

For school boards, elected officials assume office on the second Friday in December following the election, according to California Education Code. That day is Friday, Dec. 11.