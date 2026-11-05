1 dead, 2 in hospital after Highway 99 crash in Elk Grove involving big rig

A Caltrans traffic camera looking south at Highway 99 near Grant Line Road in Elk Grove showed northbound lanes empty and traffic backed up in the opposite direction Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, after an overturned big rig forced the closure of the northbound freeway. Caltrans District 3

One person died and two others were taken to hospitals Thursday after a crash involving a big rig that snarled traffic on Highway 99 in Elk Grove.

The crash occurred on northbound Highway 99 near Eschinger Road around 1:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento office said in a news release, with initial reports to dispatch indicating a tractor-trailer had crashed into two vehicles on the shoulder.

A driver and passenger in one of the vehicles, a Nissan, and the driver of another, a Mazda, were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from moderate to critical, according to the CHP. The Nissan driver died at the hospital, CHP officials said.

Preliminary investigation into the crash found that the Mazda had become disabled on the shoulder, the news release said. The driver of the Nissan – a relative of the Mazda driver – pulled in behind the Mazda to give assistance. The big rig traveling in the far right northbound lane of the highway drifted, for unknown reasons, into the right shoulder and hit both vehicles.

The crash caused the big rig to overturn, and all northbound lanes were blocked by 2 p.m. just south of Eschinger Road, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs. Caltrans announced that all northbound lanes reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m., roughly three hours after the crash.

The CHP says it is continuing to actively investigate the collision and urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact the CHP South Sacramento office at 916-897-5600.