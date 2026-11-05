A California city boosts protections for polyamorous relationships. What to know

The West Hollywood City Council has passed an ordinance expanding protections for people in committed polyamorous relationships in the California city. Getty Images

A Southern California city has approved new protections for people in committed polyamorous relationships.

The West Hollywood City Council voted Monday to enact the ordinance, which was scheduled to take effect Dec. 2, KTLA reported.

The ordinance would allow people to register their relationships with the city, whether or not they lived in West Hollywood, according to a city staff report.

Polyamorous individuals could have “loving and committed romantic relationships with multiple people,” the Attachment Project said. Such relationships could take several forms.

The new registry would allow three or more adults who were not related by blood and were involved in a domestic relationship to register with the city.

Although registration would not grant partners the same rights as marriage or domestic partnerships in California, it would provide visitation rights at hospitals and jails in West Hollywood, along with some protections against discrimination.

The Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy said about 5% of Americans practice consensual polyamory, the Beverly Press said.

Similar registries have been established in Somerville and Cambridge in Massachusetts, KTLA said. In California, Berkeley and Oakland prohibit discrimination based on family structure.

Portland and Astoria, Oregon, and Olympia, Washington, also advanced similar protections for polyamorous relationships in 2026.