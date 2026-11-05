Flu season essentials: What to keep on hand to manage symptoms and stay comfortable

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Flu season is easier to manage when you’re prepared. Stock your medicine cabinet with a few essentials to help tackle common symptoms and keep you comfortable when illness strikes.

What should you stock in your medicine cabinet for flu season?

A flu-ready kit includes a working thermometer, saline nasal spray and over-the-counter medicines for fever, cough and congestion. Add honey and throat lozenges for sore throats.

A pharmacist can match products to each family member’s age and current prescriptions. “Your pharmacist can help answer questions and identify considerations based on your symptoms, age, other medications and individual health needs,” Nicole Henry, PharmD, of CVS Pharmacy, said. “Even OTC products may interact with other medications, so it is important to read the label and speak with your pharmacist if you are unsure which option is appropriate for you.”

Which thermometer is best for checking a flu fever?

Pick by age. A fever means 100.4°F or higher for both adults and kids, according to University of Rochester Medicine.

For a household spanning toddlers to tweens, Mayo Clinic recommends contactless forehead or rectal thermometers for infants under 3 months, armpit or rectal models for infants 3 to 6 months, and ear, forehead or rectal options for children 7 months to 3 years. Oral or ear thermometers work for anyone 4 and older. For adults 65 and up, Mayo Clinic advises an ear or oral thermometer and says forehead models should be avoided.

What over-the-counter medications help relieve flu symptoms?

Acetaminophen or ibuprofen lowers a fever and eases body aches. Decongestants, guaifenesin expectorants and dextromethorphan cough suppressants target congestion and cough.

“There are a lot of great over-the-counter medications that you can use for symptom relief,” infectious disease specialist Steven Gordon, MD, told Cleveland Clinic. Saline nasal spray is a low-risk option for a stuffy nose. “It can loosen mucus and moisturize irritated nasal passages without the side effects of a decongestant,” Eve Glazier, MD, of UCLA Health, told Everyday Health. For a child’s cough, reach for honey. “Honey is an anti-inflammatory that also helps with coating the throat, which can help with that cough trigger that children will have,” pediatrician Mona Amin told NPR.

What should you eat and drink when you have the flu?

Stock water, herbal tea, electrolyte drinks and canned soup. They keep a sick family member hydrated when fluid loss hits hardest.

“Your body needs hydration more than any specific food when you’re fighting the flu, especially early on,” registered dietitian Beth Czerwony, RD, LD, told Cleveland Clinic. Peppermint tea’s menthol has a cooling effect that can ease breathing, Czerwony told Mayo Clinic, with echinacea, elderberry and hibiscus as other options. Sports drinks replace minerals lost through illness. Keep soup within reach too. “Soup is gentle on your throat and easy on your stomach while also getting you key nutrients,” Czerwony said.

Does a humidifier help with flu symptoms?

Yes. A humidifier adds moisture that soothes dry nasal passages, sore throats and irritated skin. Cool mist models are generally preferred, especially for kids.

Warm mist humidifiers use hot water and can pose a burn risk if knocked over, according to The Thread by Walgreens. Humidified air can worsen symptoms for some people with COPD or dust mite allergies, so check with your healthcare provider before using one routinely. If your provider signs off, the outlet recommends using distilled or filtered water, placing the unit about 3 feet from the bed, choosing a model sized for the room, holding indoor humidity between 30% and 50% and cleaning the device every two to three days. Skip essential oils in the tank.

This article was created by content specialists using various tools, including AI.