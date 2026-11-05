Yuba man who forced victim onto rail tracks at knifepoint gets 25 years to life

A Marysville man who attempted to kill another man in 2024 by forcing him onto railroad tracks at knifepoint as a train approached could spend the rest of his life in state prison.

Kyle Ross McCray, 37, was sentenced in Yuba Superior Court to 25 years to life for attempted murder in the attack. The crime was McCray’s third strike, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement announcing his sentencing.

“The three-strikes law was designed for people like Kyle McCray, who need to be locked up for life in order to keep the rest of us safe,” said Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, in the statement. “My office will do everything in our power to make sure McCray spends the rest of his life behind bars.”

Prosecutors said McCray, who had a criminal history that included violence against homeless people, targeted a man on railroad tracks in Marysville in October 2024.

McCray also had threatened to kill a homeless woman in a 2020 attack near the same location. Prosecutors said he met the woman at a Marysville Salvation Army shelter before strangling her under the city’s Fifth Street Bridge, where he threatened to rape and kill her. Bystanders stopped the attack and held McCray until law enforcement arrived.

Marysville police responded to an emergency call the morning of Oct. 8, 2024, near railroad tracks on 11th Street. Prosecutors said a dispatcher overheard a man pleading, “Don’t hurt me,” and another man’s voice answering, “Lay right there.”

An officer spotted McCray and then a 43-year-old homeless man on the tracks behind him, calling for help. Officers detained McCray and helped the man off the tracks. A train sped past 20 minutes later, prosecutors said.

The man was headed to the nearby Twin Cities Rescue Mission when McCray approached him at knifepoint, ordering him onto the tracks with his legs over the rails, prosecutors said. The man managed to call 911 while lying on the tracks.

Prosecutors said McCray had been banned from the mission after earlier threats to kill other men who stayed there and knew the man he forced onto the tracks.

McCray initially admitted to officers that he tried to kill the man, a registered sex offender, by forcing him onto the tracks where an oncoming train would sever his legs, prosecutors said.

McCray was arrested, but criminal proceedings were delayed over questions about his competency to stand trial and whether his attorneys would pursue an insanity defense, prosecutors said.

McCray pleaded no contest on Oct. 2 in Yuba County Superior Court to attempted murder and admitted two prior strike convictions: a 2016 carjacking in Sutter County and felony criminal threats against the homeless Yuba County woman in 2020.