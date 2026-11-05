Body Scrub, Dry Brush or Chemical Exfoliant: Here Is How to Choose According to Dermatologists

Dermatologists say most people are exfoliating their body wrong in winter. Here is how to choose the right method. Olena Miroshnichenko/Getty Images

Dry fall and winter air changes how skin behaves, which is why exfoliation questions spike this time of year. Here is a plain-language guide to what dermatologists recommend and how to do it without hurting your skin.

Why does exfoliation matter more in fall and winter?

Cooler air and lower humidity pull moisture out of the skin, leaving the surface dull, rough and sometimes flaky.

Dr. Ava Shamban, a dermatologist, told Forbes that “as the water molecules are pulled out of the epidermis into the air, our skin becomes more like a dry sponge.” Sloughing off dead cells also helps creams and serums work better, according to dermatologist Patricia Farris, who told Everyday Health that exfoliating “helps buff away dead skin cells and leaves skin looking smoother and more radiant.”

What is the difference between physical and chemical exfoliation?

Physical exfoliation scrubs away dead skin with an abrasive, while chemical exfoliation uses acids to dissolve the bonds holding dead cells in place.

Dr. Farris told Everyday Health that “physical exfoliators contain finely ground grains or nuts that, when rubbed on the skin, help remove dead skin cells.” Chemical options include alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid, which are water soluble, and beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid, which are fat soluble and can cut through oily follicles, a common pick for acne-prone skin.

What is a body scrub and how often should you use one?

A body scrub is a cream or oil loaded with granules like sugar, coffee grounds or clay microbeads that smooth away dead surface cells.

Sonya Smith, a laboratory technician at Molton Brown, recommends scrubbing once or twice a week. Results vary, she added, noting that “some people may notice an improvement in their skin’s texture and appearance within a few days, while others may not see results for several weeks.”

What is dry brushing and is it safe for sensitive skin?

Dry brushing uses a brush with rigid bristles made of boar hair, plant material or synthetic fibers to exfoliate bare, dry skin.

Dr. Gretchen Frieling, a Massachusetts-based dermatopathologist, told Women’s Health that “dry exfoliation, like dry brushing, offers a more intense level of exfoliation and can stimulate circulation, but it can be irritating if your skin is sensitive.”

Which type of exfoliation do dermatologists actually prefer?

Many dermatologists favor chemical exfoliation for most people because it is more controlled and better tolerated, according to Women’s Health.

Dr. Nicole Ruth told the magazine her go-to chemical exfoliants are lactic acid, glycolic acid and urea, which she uses for rough, dull skin and for keratosis pilaris, the bumpy condition often called KP. Ruth and Dr. Frieling both suggest exfoliating after washing, so the product works on clean skin rather than on sweat, oil and buildup.

How can you exfoliate safely at home?

Match the method to your skin type, keep sessions short and gentle and follow with moisturizer every time, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

The group notes that retinoids, retinol and benzoyl peroxide already increase sensitivity, so adding an exfoliant on top can worsen dryness or trigger breakouts. Dry or sensitive skin generally does better with a washcloth and a mild chemical exfoliant, while oily or thicker skin can usually handle stronger treatments. People with darker skin tones, or those who develop dark spots after burns, bug bites or acne, should avoid aggressive exfoliation, since it can increase pigmentation. Use small circular motions for about 30 seconds, rinse with lukewarm rather than hot water and never exfoliate over cuts, wounds or sunburned skin.

This article was created by content specialists using various tools, including AI.