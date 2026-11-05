Sacramento-area salad, rice bowl restaurant to open second location in Roseville

Bohl is a salad and rice bowl eatery from Elk Grove. The business is opening its second location in Roseville in 2027, according to a social media announcement. Bohl

With its beginnings in Elk Grove, a salad and rice bowl restaurant is launching its second location after several months of business.

Bohl, which specializes in healthy-food options, is opening a new restaurant at 10357 Fairway Drive in Roseville. The location will open in 2027, according to its instagram.

The business is owned by Hailey and Kyle Garret, a married couple who used to run Dutch Bros Coffee franchises in Northern California. The two have been business owners since 2015 and decided to open their own restaurant, they said in an online post.

“Through it all, we longed for a place that was fast, customizable, and made with real, high-quality ingredients —a spot where we could eat often and actually feel good about it,” the couple wrote. “But we couldn’t find exactly what we were looking for. So, we decided to create it ourselves.”

The Garrets open the first Bohl at 9257 Laguna Springs Drive in March.

The Garrets wrote that Bohl was “born out of (their) love for bold flavors (and) fresh food.” One of its signature salads is its “lettuce enter the dragon” bowl with chopped romaine, cucumbers, spicy broccoli, kimchi, grilled chicken and shredded carrots dressed in a sriracha vinaigrette and Japanese barbecue sauce. Other bowls include “the ranch hand” with spring mixed lettuce, sweet potatoes, avocados, grape tomatoes, grilled steak, pickled onion, garlic herb cottage cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and ranch dressing.

Looking for something packed with more protein? Bohl has meat and rice bowls, including chicken and steak. Its more elaborate and popular bowl is the “steak me outside” with white rice, arugula, grilled steak, diced jalapeños, garlic herb cottage cheese, grape tomatoes, Monterey Jack and sweet potatoes with a jalapeño-avocado dressing.

“...eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring,” they wrote. “We wanted to create something different—something that fuels movement, fits any lifestyle, and delivers a genuine experience every time.”

The restaurant also lets its customers create their own bowls. For a DIY bowl, customers can choose a greens or rice base, protein, shredded cheese, and a variety of toppings and dressings.