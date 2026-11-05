Sacramento has a rat problem. How to keep them from nesting in your home this winter

Sacramento is among the rattiest cities in the U.S., according to a 2026 Orkin study. Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego also made the list. DamianKuzdak/Getty Images

If you are noticing more rats and mice around your home or Sacramento-area business, it’s not unusual for this time of year. Rodents are trying to find a place to nest during the colder weather, and the vermin may be trying to invade your home.

It doesn’t help that the city recently ranked No. 20 of 50 worst cities for rodent infestations in the U.S.

The Sacramento Bee talked to Nick Napoletano, Terminix home inspector, on what to know about rodent infestations and how to keep them out.

Why is it bad to have wild rodents in my home?

Mice and rats carry more than 35 diseases that can be transmitted to humans, according to Orkin.

The most common are hantavirus, leptospirosis, salmonella and rat-bite fever.

Rodents can transmit sickness to humans four different ways, according to Orkin:

Inhalation : Breathing in dust contaminated with dried urine or droppings.

: Breathing in dust contaminated with dried urine or droppings. Ingestion : Eating food or drinking water that has been contaminated by a rodent.

: Eating food or drinking water that has been contaminated by a rodent. Physical Contact : Touching a dead rodent, their waste or nesting materials.

: Touching a dead rodent, their waste or nesting materials. Bites/Scratches: A cornered rat will defend itself.

What are common signs rodents are in my home?

Napoletano said a common sign of a rodent infestation is scratching noises coming from inside the walls.

A sure sign of an infestation is droppings around general areas inside the house or in the garage.

How can I prevent rodents from entering my home?

There is no method that’s 100% guaranteed for getting rid of rodents, according to Napoletano.

He said many clients will look up online home remedies such as spraying peppermint oil, but they will still have a rodent problem.

Napoletano recommended trimming trees roughly four to six feet away from the roof of your home since rodents can climb and get in that way.

Additionally, he said trimming bushes and not having them close to a home’s foundation can keep rodents away.

“[The rats] are still always around. And once they find a dime-sized hole or quarter-sized hole into the house, then they’ll start creating a nest, and that’s when they’re gonna start living in it,” said Napoletano.

Napoletano said pest control measures include setting traps in and around the home and conducting annual inspections to determine potential entry points for the animals.

What are the seasonal triggers for rats and mice?

Rats and mice are active year-round but seasonal changes trigger different behaviors. Napoletano said that during the winter months rodents are trying to find warmth and shelter to create nests and breed. Colder weather forces rodents to be more active in order to reach this goal.

During the summer months, when it’s more dry, rodents will seek water sources. The majority of the time, those water sources are inside homes.

“Mice and rats can go a lot longer without food, but they definitely need some type of water source,” said Napoletano. “So if they have that, they can survive a lot longer by just drinking some water before actually having food.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent offer other tips to keep out rodents.

What are some other tips to keep rats and mice out?

If you are looking to keep rodents out of your home here are some additional tips for residents to use:

Don’t leave food outside for pets or wildlife.

Make sure garbage and food inside the home are sealed tightly.

Clean up spilled food right away. Wash dishes and cooking utensils soon after use.

Avoid clutter that would make an enticing nesting spot.

Watch for signs like droppings, gnaw marks or scampering noises.

Patch up entry points into the home.

Keep outside cooking areas and grills clean.

Keep composting bins at least 100 feet from your house.

Keep bird feeders away from the house.

How many Californian cities were ranked the rattiest?

Six California cities made the list of the most rat-infested cities in the country in an Oct. 2026 report by Orkin. These ranged from dry desert towns to bustling cities, according to the report.