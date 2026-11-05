49ers fan wins six-figure jackpot on $1 slot machine at Sacramento-area casino

A visitor at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln near Sacramento hit a $105,000 jackpot on a $1 “NFL Super Grand” slot machine. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A gambler at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln near Sacramento won a six-figure jackpot on a $1 slot machine.

The visitor won $105,949 on a $20 bet on an “NFL Super Grand” slot machine, the casino said in a news release.

The San Francisco 49ers fan hit the prize just 13 days after the resort added the slot machine to the casino floor.

“It’s always exciting to see a new game make an impression on our guests, especially when it delivers a win like this so early,” said Dawn Clayton, chief executive officer of Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

Thunder Valley has paid out more than 251,000 jackpots over the past year, averaging nearly 700 jackpots per day, or roughly one every two minutes.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort at 1200 Athens Ave. in Lincoln has 3,500 slot machines and 89 table games. It is about 35 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.