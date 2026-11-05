Electric hydrofoil ferry firm installs new boat charging station in South Lake Tahoe

The Candela PS-12 is an electric hydrofoiling ferry coming to Lake Tahoe in the latter portion of the decade, thanks to company FlyTahoe. The business announced expansions to its electric charging infrastructure in South Lake Tahoe Thursday morning. Candela

A company seeking to make travel between Lake Tahoe communities easier is taking another step toward launching its service, according to a Thursday morning announcement.

FlyTahoe, a company planning to use electric hydrofoil boats to ferry passengers across Lake Tahoe, is developing infrastructure around the lake to support its planned service.

In a news release Thursday, FlyTahoe announced it had installed a new direct-current fast-charging station at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe for electric boats, the first of its kind on the lake’s South Shore.

According to Ryan Meinzer, founder and CEO of FlyTahoe, developing the charging station took more than a year, and it joins two others on the lake’s shoreline, in Tahoe City and Homewood.

“Reliable dockside fast-charging power can expand opportunities for both commercial and recreational electric boating,” Meinzer said in the news release. “This installation is a major unlock for our sustainable water transit network. We’re building the critical infrastructure necessary to connect Lake Tahoe’s shoreline communities while protecting the lake that unites us, and working to expand charging infrastructure throughout the basin.”

The Vessev VS-9 electric hydrofoil vessel will be part of FlyTahoe’s founding fleet, helping transport passengers across Lake Tahoe in a fraction of the time driving takes. FlyTahoe announced expansions to its electric charging infrastructure Thursday morning. Vessev

In October, FlyTahoe held an on-the-water demonstration of its Vessev VS-9 boat, which the company says produces minimal wake and provides a smooth ride using foils that lift the vessel’s hull above the water.

The Bee previously reported that the company’s Candela PS-12 boats use hydrofoil technology that can reduce energy consumption by roughly 80%, potentially allowing passengers to travel between Lake Tahoe's north and south shores in just 30 minutes.

FlyTahoe has yet to begin operations and is awaiting regulatory approval, but Meinzer said the company is demonstrating its commitment to serving the Lake Tahoe region by expanding fast-charging infrastructure along the shoreline.

With regulatory approvals still pending, FlyTahoe does not have an expected launch date, but Meinzer said the company expects to receive its first fleet vessels in early 2028.