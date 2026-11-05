‘Shoe camera' leads to arrest near university campus, California police say

A 35-year-old man faces charges of taking photos of women and teens using a “shoe camera” as well as hiding cameras in a Taco Bell Cantina in Berkeley, California police say. Christina House/TNS

A man accused of using a “shoe camera” to record images beneath the skirts of women and teenage girls near UC Berkeley also hid a camera inside a fast-food restaurant, Berkeley police said.

A teenage girl reported that a man used a camera attached to his shoe to record video beneath her skirt while she waited in line at Lox Stock and Bagel restaurant around lunchtime Oct. 29, Berkeley police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the suspect. On Friday, a passerby alerted officers to a man with a camera attached to his shoe near the University of California, Berkeley, campus, police said.

Officers arrested Noah Stein, 35, of Oakland on suspicion of invasion of privacy using a concealed video recording device, annoying a minor and destroying evidence, police said.

Officers recovered a miniature camera that had been discarded in a nearby trash can, police said. Investigators believe Stein may have secretly recorded other people near campus in the preceding weeks.

Detectives also discovered that Stein allegedly concealed a camera inside the Taco Bell Cantina at 2528 Durant Ave., police said.

Police asked anyone who believed they had been recorded at the restaurant after 11 p.m. Oct. 29 to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s sex crimes unit at 510-981-5735.