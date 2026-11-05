Northern California player wins big Powerball prize as $847 million jackpot hit

A San Pablo ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $73,668 in the Nov. 4 drawing; more than 130,000 Californians won other Powerball prizes. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Powerball ticket sold in Northern California fell just one number short of winning the $847 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

Instead, the lucky ticket won $73,668.

The ticket matched four winning numbers and the Powerball in the drawing Wednesday, Nov. 4, the California State Lottery said.

California adjusts lottery prizes based on the number of tickets sold and number of winners.

A player in New Jersey won the $847 million jackpot.

Where was winning Powerball ticket sold in California?

The lucky ticket was sold at a Chevron station at 3411 Blume Drive in San Pablo, lottery officials said.

What were winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing?

The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56 with a Powerball of 21.

The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to now?

The jackpot now rises to an estimated $20 million, with a cash value of about $8.6 million, for the next drawing Saturday, Nov. 7, the national Powerball site said.

More than a million other Powerball tickets sold in the United States also won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000, the lottery said. There were more than 130,000 winners in California.

The Powerball jackpot was ppreviously won Aug. 12, when a player in Illinois hit the $1.04 billion jackpot.

How to play Powerball lottery game

To score a jackpot in Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time and can be streamed online.

The next drawing will be Saturday, Nov. 7.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.