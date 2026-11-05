Elk Grove Unified voters weigh in on 3 school board races. Here's who's ahead

The exterior of the Elk Grove Unified School District building on Monday, July 13, 2026. ZIYU JULIAN ZHU/julian.zhu@sacbee.com

Two Elk Grove Unified School District incumbents held commanding leads in early election returns Wednesday, while newcomer Varinder Singh led a three-candidate race for an open school board seat.

In the 2nd District, trustee Michael Vargas had 68.9% of the vote, compared with 31.1% for challenger Kirk Thomson, according to the latest Sacramento County election results.

In the 4th District, incumbent Delia Baulwin led Craig Townsend with 71.2% of the vote to Townsend’s 28.7%. Varinder Singh led the open 5th District race with 45.8%, followed by Rachell Reinwald with 27.5% and Elena Trukhan with 26.7%.

Sacramento County election officials expected to release their next update Friday afternoon.

The election came as Elk Grove Unified, California’s fourth-largest school district, worked to address budget pressures, chronic absenteeism and the needs of its roughly 64,000 students.

In June, trustees approved a $1.16 billion budget for the 2026-27 school year that projected a $5.9 million deficit, down from a $57.9 million deficit projected in the previous year’s budget. District officials cited rising pension and health insurance costs, inflation and changes in student attendance as factors affecting finances.

Michael Vargas, left, and Kirk Thomson are candidates for the Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education’s Area 2 seat in the November election. Campaign photos

Elk Grove Unified 2nd District

Vargas, an attorney first elected in 2022, campaigned on academic achievement, school safety and expanding student support services.

Thomson, a customer service skills coach, emphasized academic performance, fiscal responsibility and greater transparency about school policies, including those affecting transgender students.

His campaign faced significant backlash in September after social media posts containing slurs against people with disabilities, derogatory language about LGBTQ+ people and language appearing to allude to a racial slur surfaced online.

Thomson acknowledged the posts came from his personal account and apologized for the language. The revelations prompted several supporters to withdraw their endorsements, including Assemblymember Josh Hoover, state Sen. Roger Niello, Elk Grove Unified trustee Heidi Moore and local law enforcement unions.

Thomson remained in the race despite the controversy, saying he would continue advocating for stronger special education programs and greater transparency in district decisions.

Delia Baulwin, left, and Craig Townsend are candidates for the Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education’s Area 4 seat in the November election. Campaign photos

Elk Grove Unified 4th District

Incumbent Delia Baulwin held a substantial lead over challenger Craig Townsend, with 71.2% of the vote compared with Townsend’s 28.7%.

Baulwin, a former elementary school teacher appointed to the board in 2025, emphasized support for students with disabilities, community partnerships and expanding career education opportunities.

Townsend, a retired real estate broker, campaigned on improving test scores, expanding arts education and directing more resources to classrooms.

Varinder Singh, left, Elena Trukhan, center, and Rachell Reinwald are candidates for the Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education’s Area 5 seat in the November election. Campaign photos

Elk Grove Unified 5th District

Varinder Singh led a three-candidate race for the open 5th District seat with 45.8% of the vote.

Rachell Reinwald followed with 27.5%, while Elena Trukhan had 26.7%.

Singh, an Elk Grove planning commissioner and state information technology employee, focused on fiscal transparency, career education and student mental health resources.

Reinwald, an external affairs officer for the California State Treasurer’s Office, emphasized career training, teacher retention and school safety.

Trukhan, a Sacramento County court interpreter, campaigned on academic achievement, arts education and student safety.