Sacramento Japanese restaurant group opens two fan-favorite eateries in Davis

The Red Velvet Roll is one of the many sushi rolls on Pier 50 Sushi’s menu on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Cameron Clark/cclark@sacbee.com

A Japanese restaurant offering ramen and all-you-can-eat sushi has arrived to Davis.

Fukumi Restaurant Group combined its two popular eateries, Fukumi Chaya x Momo Katsu, and Pier 50 Sushi, in one building in Davis. The combo offers, as the owners said, “the best of both worlds.”

“From fresh sushi to comforting ramen, your new favorite spot is nearly here,” read the announcement on social media.

The combined dining spots at 226 F St. are part of the Fukumi Restaurant Group, a collective of Japanese restaurants throughout the Greater Sacramento area. Alongside Fukumi Chaya and Pier 50, the group owns Fukumi Japanese Noodle House, It’s Sushi and Young’s Teriyaki.

Pier 50 Sushi has two other locations in the Sacramento area. Its flagship is at 1735 Arden Way. There is a location in Folsom’s outdoor Palladio Shopping Center at 330 Palladio Parkway and Fukumi Chaya’s original brick and mortar is open in the Pallado Shopping Center as well.

Some of Pier 50 Sushi’s most popular rolls are the Henry Roll with shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, torched white tuna, green onion, spicy mayo, lemon and eel sauce, and its Washington roll, with salmon, avocado, pickled burdock root, salmon and yuzu ponzu. The restaurant also serves nigiri, sashimi, deep-fried rolls, sushi burritos, tempura rolls, fresh rolls and baked rolls.

Pier 50’s all-you-can-eat buffet depend on the type of sushi rolls, which are assigned a color grouping. The buffet starts at $35.95, and the price climbs from there, ending at $57.95. Each customer has 100 minutes to dine, according to the restaurant’s website.

Fukumi Chaya offers a collection of ramen choices. Each bowl is served Hakata-style, meaning its broth is made from pork bones and served with extra-thin noodles. Some fan favorites are the Kara-Miso ramen, Tantan ramen and Fukumi ramen, which is served with seaweed, black garlic oil, chashu slices and an egg in a Kurobuta pork broth that’s been simmered for 72 hours.

The restaurants open at 11:30 a.m. daily. They both close at 9:30 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.