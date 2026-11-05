Sac City Unified, opponents react as Measure M remains below two-thirds threshold

Early returns put support for Measure M at 51.6%, well below the two-thirds threshold. JOSÉ LUIS VILLEGAS/Sacramento Bee file

With ballots counted from only about 30% of eligible voters in the Sacramento City Unified School District, Measure M was winning a slim majority of early votes but remained far short of the two-thirds support needed to pass.

The measure, which would impose an annual $95-per-parcel tax expected to raise about $10 million for SCUSD’s special education and early intervention programs, faced opposition over the added cost to property owners.

Nikki Milevsky-Davis, president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association, said the union was encouraged that a majority of votes counted so far supported the measure. By early Wednesday, about 51.6% of votes were in favor of the measure.

“It’s unfortunate that a two-thirds requirement will deprive Sac City students of the resources they so richly deserve,” she added.

SCTA, along with the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association, supported Measure M as a way to help the district cover its increasing special education costs, a challenge shared by districts across the state.

The financially distressed district’s special education costs have become one of its fastest growing expenses, with its unrestricted general fund contribution rising from $73.6 million in 2018-19 to a projected $172.3 million in 2025-26. The district faces a $222 million structural deficit, and officials have spent more than a year looking for ongoing savings and cuts.

On Wednesday, Sacramento City Unified acknowledged the voters’ early support and said it was awaiting Friday afternoon’s results update from the county elections office.

“Sacramento City Unified thanks the majority of voters who have supported Measure M in the early returns,” said Alexander Goldberg, a spokesperson for the district, in an email.

“With more than 70% of the votes left to be counted, the District looks forward to results of the next interim update Friday afternoon.”

The Sacramento Association of Realtors, a leading opponent of the measure, agreed that it was important to wait until all votes are counted before drawing conclusions about the result.

“We recognize the importance of public education and the services schools provide to our community,” said Maurice Thomas, the association’s president.

“Our position on Measure M should not be interpreted as opposition to those priorities, but rather reflects our concerns about the proposed funding mechanism and its impact on property owners,” Thomas continued, adding that if the measure fails, the district will need to “evaluate its funding priorities and available alternatives.”