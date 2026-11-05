California Democrats could expand supermajority in Legislature after election

Members of the California Assembly vote during the last day of legislative session at the state Capitol on Aug. 31. Tuesday’s election could lead to a larger Democratic majority in the Legislature. ZIYU JULIAN ZHU/julian.zhu@sacbee.com

California Democrats look poised to extend their already dominant advantage in the Legislature after Tuesday’s election — although it is too early to tell by how much.

Democratic candidates were leading Wednesday in two Senate and four Assembly districts that are currently held by Republicans. The party already had a two-thirds majority in both chambers, which allows leaders to push through state budgets and many policy changes without having to negotiate with members across the aisle.

“California Republicans were caught in the blast zone like Republicans anywhere else in the country,” said Rob Stutzman, a political consultant, referring to major gains Democrats made nationally.

Stutzman believes the results in California were a reflection of negative feelings towards President Donald Trump more so than something telling about the state.

There are currently 19 Republicans in the Assembly and 10 in the Senate.

“They could caucus in a phone booth,” joked David Townsend, another long-time political consultant, about the even smaller number of Republicans that could remain in the 120-person Legislature.

Assemblymember Josh Hoover, R-Folsom — who defeated an incumbent Democrat in 2022 to win his seat — was one of the Republicans losing. Hoover had about 47.5% of the vote a little after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in his race against Democratic challenger Amy Slavensky. The district includes Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights and Folsom.

Hoover, in a text message, did not accept defeat.

“There are many more ballots left to count and it’s important that we allow elections officials to finish the job,” Hoover said.

Slavensky was also not ready to declare victory.

“We always knew that this race was going to be extremely close, and right now it is too close to call,” she said in a statement.

Republicans were also losing a district that touches part of the Mexican border. It was previously held by a Democrat when Republican Jeff Gonzalez won it in 2024. As of Wednesday afternoon, Gonzalez, R-Indio, had only about 40.9% of the vote.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, did not wait for that and other results to declare that he was “honored to lead what will be the largest Democratic State Assembly caucus in modern history” in a statement. Senate President pro Tem Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, was more measured, saying in a statement she was proud to “proud to have successfully defended our incumbents and put new Senate seats in play.”

If the results from Wednesday stand, there would be 64 Democrats in the Assembly. The modern record was 62 in 2022, according to Alex Vassar, communications manager for the California State Library. The Senate could have 32 Democrats, which would tie a record from 2024, Vassar said. That will likely not come until next year, though, since state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco is projected to win a seat in Congress and needs to be replaced.

Having more Democrats won’t necessarily make it easier for party leaders. There will be pressure to help governor-elect Xavier Becerra achieve early goals and also to manage differences among more liberal and moderate Democrats.

Toni Atkins, a Democrat who is one of only a few Californians to ever serve as both Assembly speaker and Senate president pro tem, acknowledged that having more members with a broad array of beliefs could cause issues.

But, Atkins added, it’s a problem that Democratic legislative leaders are also happy to have. “If you ask either leader they’ll say: ‘We’ll handle the challenges.’”