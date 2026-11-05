1,307 Sacramento County residents lose food aid under new Trump administration policy

David Friday, a volunteer with the River City Food Bank in Sacramento, waits to distribute food to a steady flow of visitors on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. According to Executive Director Amanda McCarthy, the food bank serves 30,000 people each month. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

This story is part of “The Poverty Line,” a series examining how everyday people are working to find housing, buy food or get healthcare in California, which has the second-highest poverty rate in the nation.

California residents are beginning to lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits as a result of the state’s new federally mandated work requirements.

In Sacramento County, 1,307 residents lost their food assistance in October because they didn’t have an exemption on file or didn’t meet the new work requirements, the county said. Of the county’s 254,697 program participants, about 29,522 are subject to the requirements.

While those former beneficiaries are a small percentage of all county SNAP recipients, more participants are expected to lose their benefits in the coming months.

“We are really just at the very beginning of a lot of people experiencing food insecurity as folks are losing their benefits to the tune of 1,000 or 1,500 every single month,” said Amanda McCarthy, executive director of River City Food Bank. “The need is going to continue to grow.”

Amanda McCarthy, executive director of the River City Food Bank in Sacramento, right, talks to another worker on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. “Right now, people are having to make difficult choices between having to put food on their table and pay for rent,” said McCarthy, who expects an uptick in people needing food because some are losing their CalFresh benefits. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

The work requirements for the nation’s largest food assistance program, known as CalFresh in California, follow new rules signed into law in July 2025 through President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, or H.R. 1. The law limits recipient eligibility, reduces benefits and services and shifts costs from the federal government onto states and local municipalities.

California’s CalFresh work requirements are known as “work registration.” Residents subject to these rules must accept a job if offered one and cannot voluntarily quit or reduce their work hours below 30 a week “without good reason.”

Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now subject to the state’s new CalFresh work requirements, which took effect in June. Those who do not meet the requirements or qualify for an exemption can receive benefits for only three months in a three-year period. Some participants have now reached that limit and are beginning to lose their food aid.

Families wait with children in a food distribution line at the River City Food Bank in Sacramento on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

CalFresh offers low-income state residents aid through monthly allocations of food stamps to purchase food at grocery stores and markets.

Since H.R. 1 was signed, over 330,000 California residents, nearly half of them children, have already lost their SNAP benefits, an analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data from July 2025 to May 2026 by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found. Nationally, across roughly the same time period, the data shows SNAP participation is down 5.5 million people, or 13%. About 36.1 million people rely on the food assistance program, the lowest point in 17 years, according to the center’s analysis.

Rachel Poole is one of those Sacramento residents who have lost access to SNAP this year.

Poole, 40, had been her mother’s full-time caregiver for years before her mother died in August 2025.

As Poole started her life from “ground zero,” she said, she applied for SNAP in October 2025. The food aid was key to helping Poole regroup. She said she was able to focus on her mental health before she reentered the job market.

Rachel Poole fills her cart with fruits and vegetables at the River City Food Bank in Sacramento on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. She says she lost her SNAP benefits in August, but reapplied last week after securing a part-time job assisting with an after-school program. In the meantime, she says she is grateful for the food bank as she navigates the gap in benefits. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

While she lost her benefits in August due to an incomplete application, Poole initially believed she was denied for not meeting the work requirements. She didn’t immediately apply again as a result.

Poole ended up resubmitting an application for SNAP last week after receiving a recertification letter in the mail from the state. She also said she started a part-time job this week.

But she wasn’t able to provide proof of employment to the state because she hasn’t received any paychecks yet. She’s unsure if she will gain access to the food assistance program again. She’s been relying on the River City Food Bank to supplement her meals.

“I understand the concept of … wanting citizens to volunteer more and be more in the community. I’m all for that,” Poole said, but “you shouldn’t have to trade your food for community. You got to be able to eat and be alive to be a part of the community and that comes with having well-balanced meals and nutrition.”

A stream of people wait in a food distribution line at the River City Food Bank in Sacramento on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

During McCarthy’s roughly seven years at the food bank, the number of residents it serves each month has increased 150%, from 12,000 to 30,000.

Like McCarthy, Amy Dierlam, CalFresh outreach director for River City Food Bank, expects to see SNAP participants lose their benefits due to both the new work requirements and immigration-related rules.

H.R. 1 further restricted legal immigrants’ eligibility for food stamps, ending eligibility for refugees and people granted asylum. The California Department of Social Services estimates that 72,000 Californians will lose benefits. As of Sept. 18, immigration officials can also consider a person’s receipt of SNAP benefits when determining whether that person is likely to become a “public charge” as part of reviewing certain green card applications.

So far, Dierlam said she has “mostly” been able to find exemptions to the work requirements so that county residents can continue to receive food assistance.

A cart filled with food from the River City Food Bank in Sacramento sits on the sidewalk as a steady stream of customers wait for their turn to choose food options on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. “We’ve been serving the community for more than 50 years, but to continue operating at this level, we’re going to need more food, more volunteers and more resources,” said Executive Director Amanda McCarthy. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

Sacramento County is coordinating CalFresh participants’ renewals with their Medi-Cal renewals “when possible” to streamline the process as new work requirements take effect, county spokesperson Allison Harris said. Some Medi-Cal recipients also face new work requirements.

CalFresh provided more than $12.5 billion in food aid during the 2024-25 fiscal year, serving a monthly average of 5.5 million people in 3.3 million households, according to a November 2025 report from California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The California Department of Social Services, which administers CalFresh, estimated in June that about 665,000 residents were at risk of losing benefits because of the work requirements. The agency recently announced that participation in existing state workforce programs can count toward meeting those requirements, giving residents more ways to keep their benefits.

To learn more about who is subject to the CalFresh work requirements: https://www.sacbee.com/food-drink/article316066965.html

Renée C. Byer contributed to this report.