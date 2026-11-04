While you were sleeping: 5 storylines from California's midterm election night

Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra celebrates his victory at The Barn in West Sacramento on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. HECTOR AMEZCUA/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Election night was filled with surprises across the country. In California, the outcomes were largely expected. But the support for Democrats, and Democratic-backed policies, was strong.

Here are five storylines.

California helps Democrats retake house

Democrats won back control of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night, and several California races helped secure the victory.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Santa Rosa, defeated Rep. James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, in the race for the 1st Congressional seat, according to the Associated Press. The district is one of several gerrymandered by Democrats — and approved by California voters — last year through Proposition 50. It stretches from the northeast corner of the state across Chico and down to Santa Rosa.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, I-Rocklin, conceded to former state Sen. Richard Pan for the 6th District, which was also redrawn by Prop. 50. Kiley, who was previously a Republican, changed his party affiliation while seeking reelection.

Democrat Randy Villegas was leading Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, for the 22nd District, which was also redrawn by Prop. 50, by 30 percentage points as of 11:20 p.m. Villegas claimed victory in a statement sent after 9 p.m., though his opponent has not conceded the race and the AP had not called race.

Two closely watched congressional races in The Sacramento Bee coverage area that pitted Democrats against each other — Rep. Doris Matsui vs. Mai Vang, and Rep. Mike Thompson vs. Eric Jones — remained uncalled.

Congressional candidate Richard Pan celebrates with supporters after claiminh victory in California’s 6th Congressional District during a party at Frends Brewhouse in Natomas on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. HANNAH RUHOFF/hruhoff@sacbee.com

Xavier Becerra easily wins governor’s race

After the 2024 election, Republicans in California hoped they were chipping away at the Democratic dominance in the state. But Tuesday night’s result showed that the GOP still has a long way to go to winning the state’s top job.

Becerra was leading by almost 30 percentage points as of 11:20 p.m.

The outcome was largely a foregone conclusion after Becerra advanced through a crowded June primary field filled with Democrats. But his dominant win was telling, particularly because the former U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services largely avoided making major promises on the campaign trail.

The last Republican to win the governor’s seat was Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006.

A key thing to watch once Becerra takes office: While he got support from many state worker unions, he hasn’t made promises on the issues state workers say affect them the most.

Billionaire tax losing

The controversial Proposition 40 tax was aiming to be the first such levy in the country to specifically target the net worth billionaires.

As of 11:20 p.m., the measure only had 43.6% support.

Prop. 40 divided Democratic leaders and led some wealthy residents to leave the state to avoid having to pay the 5% one-time tax in the future.

Most of the money it would generate would go to backfill federal healthcare cuts.

The measure faced a tough road to victory heading into Election Day. A billionaire-backed group spent heavily — including more than $50 million shortly before the election — to defeat the proposition, which was backed by SEIU–United Healthcare Workers West. And recent polling showed only 46% of likely voters supported the measure, down from 52% from a month earlier.

California voters reject voter ID measure

Proposition 39 — the contentious ballot measure that would require Californians to use government-issued identification number when voting by mail — was defeated, according to the Associated Press.

Backers said it was a commonsense way to restore public trust in elections. Critics saw it as an effort by supporters of President Donald Trump to restrict eligible voters from casting ballots.

The measure only had 40.5% as of 11:20 p.m.

No major issues reported at polls

Leading up to the election, the Trump administration unsuccessfully tried to force California officials to set aside 20,000 ballots from voters it alleges might not be citizens. And on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice sent election monitors to California, and all 49 other states.

Despite those tensions, there were no major issues or conflicts reported at polling places in Sacramento or the Central Valley.

Election results change throughout election night and in the days that follow as counties continue counting ballots. The Sacramento Bee regularly updates its coverage with the latest vote percentages as results are reported by the various jurisdictions. We use percentages in our stories instead of raw numbers, which can quickly become outdated.



Read more about how The Bee is covering election results.