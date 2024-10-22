Open in App
    • The Sacramento Bee

    Jogger fights off naked man lurking in bushes and trying to grab her, Oregon cops say

    By Paloma Chavez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqSf6_0wHa9sve00

    A man accused of attacking a jogger has been indicted, Oregon officials said.

    On Sept. 4, a woman was jogging on Springwater Trail when Anthony Kenneth Dale Hill, 33, passed her on his bicycle, according to an Oct. 22 news release by Portland police.

    The woman told officers the man then jumped into the bushes further ahead on the trail, police said.

    Once the woman got to the area, the man jumped out of the bushes while naked and holding his genitals with his hand, officials said.

    Then he tried grabbing her, police said.

    The woman was able to escape the attack and run for help, officials said.

    Officers couldn’t find Hill after searching the area, police said.

    Eventually, police learned Hill was already in custody after being arrested on unrelated charges, officers said.

    Hill was indicted on charges of attempted sexual abuse and public indecency, officials said.

    Police believe there could be more victims and anyone with information is asked to contact consider.vosu@police.portlandoregon.gov , the release said.

