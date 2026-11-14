KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium has officially unveiled a brand-new exhibit inside the Nature Center – an exhibit that invites visitors to look up and discover how our world connects to the cosmos.

The exhibit is located on the main floor of the Nature Center and begins with our cultural connections to the sky. Visitors can explore how cultures around the world interpret the stars of the Orion constellation, along with a wonderfully illustrated sacred Cherokee sky story about the origin of the Pleiades.

From ancient lore, the exhibition transitions into modern science, tracing how human curiosity transformed celestial mysteries into a deeper understanding of our Solar System and the Universe beyond.

Visitors can explore the information-packed spinners along the Solar System wall and see how the faint band of light in the night sky called the Milky Way was revealed to be an immense galaxy containing billions of stars.

The exhibit concludes with practical inspiration, showcasing the celestial wonders that can be discovered right from your own backyard using simple binoculars or telescopes. Finally, it shines a light on environmental conservation, teaching visitors how light pollution impacts both wildlife ecosystems and our ability to witness the beauty of a star-filled sky.

“This new exhibit is designed to captivate children and adults alike on the majesty of the cosmos,” said Planetarium Director Jason Dorfman. “We hope it educates everyone on our evolving relationship with space by tracing the journey from ancient times to modern science.”

For more information about Bays Mountain Park and its programs, events and activities, visit www.baysmountain.com.

About Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Annually, more than 150,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,788 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, trails for mountain biking and much, much more. For more information, please visit www.baysmountain.com.