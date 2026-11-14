NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices fell for the fourth week in a row, falling 12 cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.59, which is 37 cents less expensive than one month ago, but 99 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“Drivers are continuing to see relief at the pump this week as gas prices continue to fall,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “We’re still paying nearly a dollar more than we were this time last year, but if market conditions hold, we could see prices continue to come down as we get closer to Thanksgiving.”

Tennessee drivers are now seeing gas prices 99 cents more expensive compared to last year, which adds roughly $14 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon gas tank. The average Tennessee driver is currently paying nearly $54 to fill their gas tank. At this time last year, the average cost for a fill-up was around $39.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is down 16 cents from last week to $4.00. Gas prices have been going down for nearly two weeks, as crude oil has dipped back into the high $80 — low $90 per barrel range. But pump prices remain the highest they’ve ever been during this time of year. Before 2026, the national average had never gone above $4 per gallon during the month of November. Currently, the national average is more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.35 million barrels per day to 8.80 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased slightly from 209.2 million barrels to 209 million. Gasoline production increased from 9.24 million barrels per day to 9.70 million barrels.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $7.97 to settle at $88.12 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 0.9 million barrels to 409.8 million barrels, 4% below the five-year average.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets — Memphis ($3.75), Jackson ($3.73), Knoxville ($3.65)

Least expensive metro markets — Chattanooga ($3.33), Clarksville ($3.38), Cleveland ($3.42)