NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced the Nov. 10 College Players of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

FOOTBALL: Jax Leatherwood of Tennessee Tech was chosen as the TSWA Football Offensive Player of the Week after a five-touchdown day in the Golden Eagles’ win over VMI to improve to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Southern Conference.

Going 21-of-28 on the day, he totaled 312 yards. He found nine different receivers, including a perfect 7-of-7 to receiver Eric Weatherly for back-to-back 29-yard completions for the first two scores of the game.

He added three more passing touchdowns in the first half, adding passes of 21, 34 and 24 yards.

His four touchdowns in the second quarter tied a SoCon record for touchdowns. He also matched the record for passing touchdowns in a half with five.

Now at 26 touchdowns on the year, Leatherwood has matched the most in program history for a single season.

Arion Carter from Tennessee was selected as the TSWA Football Defensive Player of the Week after shutting down Kentucky’s offense in a 34-6 win over the Wildcats this past Saturday.

Totaling a game- and season-high 13 tackles, 10 solo stops, he also got to the UK quarterback twice and totaled four tackles for a loss.

With UT leading 13-6, Carter saw one of his tackles for a loss and a 3rd-and-7 play at the Tennessee 45-yard-line to force the Wildcats to punt.

One of his quarterback sacks came early in the fourth quarter. With a 4th-and-1 at midfield, Carter dropped Kenny Minchey back 11 yards to give the ball back to his offense in great field position. Two plays later, the Vols scored on a DeSean Bishop five-yard run to extend their lead to 27-6.

He was the fifth FBS player in over 11 years to log at least 13 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks against an AP top 10 opponent. Kentucky was sixth in the country at the time.

VOLLEYBALL: Karris Oller of Tusculum was recognized as the TSWA Volleyball Player of the Week after posting 3.9 kills and 4.6 points per set for the Pioneers’ back-to-back five-set victories on the road at Wingate and Coker.

She got the weekend started with 14 kills with no attack errors on 31 swings for the middle blocker for a .452 attack percentage at Wingate. She added six digs and five assisted blocks.

The next day at Coker, she posted 25 kills in the five-set victory, tying the 10th-most for a five-set match in program history, with a .426 attack percentage. Oller had a third of the team’s 73 kills in the victory. Additionally, she added four digs and two aces.

Totaling 272 kills on the season, her .377 attack percentage is good for 29th in Division I. Finishing the regular season at 18-8, Tusculum has earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming South Atlantic Conference Tournament, the program’s highest seed in the tournament since 2021.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jayden Reid of Memphis was honored as the first TSWA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week recipient of 2026-27 following a couple of early-season wins.

He led the American last week in scoring with 29.0 points and added 4.0 assists to help the Tigers earn wins over No. 18 Iowa State and Virginia Commonwealth. He shot over 50% on the week from the field and added 19-of-23 shots from the charity stripe.

Against the Cyclones on Nov. 2, he scored 26 points with two steals and converted 12-of-14 from the free throw line. Five days later, against the Rams to open the home schedule, his 32-point effort on 11 made field goals was a career high. Additionally, he scored the final five points of the game, including a 3-pointer to tie it up with 1:19 left and two free throws with five seconds remaining.

Leading the effort for the Tigers’ 25th straight win in home openers, Reid also eclipsed 1,000 career points at the Division I level in the second half.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Kaylene Smikle from Tennessee was named the first TSWA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the 2026-27 season after averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in wins over Duquesne and Coppin State.

In her Tennessee debut on Nov. 2 against Duquesne, she dropped 31 points in 21 minutes on 11-of-13 shooting, including converting on five shots from downtown. 17 of her 31 points came in the first quarter. She added eight rebounds, dished out four assists and had three steals.

Three days later at Coppin State, she scored 17 of her 18 points in the second half as the Vols start the season 2-0.