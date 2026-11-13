KNOXVILLE — DeSean Bishop’s continued growth has made him a driving force in Tennessee’s offense, while a pair of defensive ends have stepped into expanded roles as the Volunteers prepare for Saturday’s road matchup at Texas A&M.

Running backs coach De’Rail Sims and LEOs coach Andrew Jackson met with the media Tuesday ahead of the No. 9/9 Vols’ upcoming matchup against the Aggies, discussing Bishop’s impact and the development of Jordan Norman and Mariyon Dye. Kickoff at Kyle Field is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Sims didn’t hesitate when asked whether Bishop belongs in the Heisman Trophy conversation, pointing to the senior’s production, leadership and ability to take over games, particularly in the second half. The Maxwell Award semifinalist leads the FBS in second-half carries (109), rushing yards (661), rushing touchdowns (10) and first downs (32).

“There’s no doubt about it. He deserves it,” Sims said. “When you sit up here and talk about the best player in college football, okay statistically, it is what it is, but the best player in college football for his team is D. Bishop.”

While Bishop’s impact is evident on Saturdays, Sims said his favorite part of the season has been watching the running back improve in the details of his game. His vision, patience and ability to find yards in crowded spaces have continued to develop, along with his leadership and understanding of the offense.

Each week is different from the previous week, Sims said.

“You see his vision continue to grow, (and) he was already blessed with really good vision. You see how his eyes and his feet are married together. You see him be able to find those run lanes even when it looks like there’s nothing there,” Sims said.

On the defensive side, Jackson highlighted the progress of Norman and Dye as Tennessee adjusts to the absence of Tyree Weathersby, whom he described as one of the heart and soul members of the defensive line. Weathersby sustained a season-ending injury in Saturday’s 34-6 victory over No. 6 Kentucky.

Jackson said the two ends have pushed each other throughout the season, sharing information and helping elevate the position group. Both have embraced the opportunity for additional snaps, with Jackson particularly impressed by Norman’s commitment to learning a new defensive scheme and putting in extra work.

He came from a much different scheme than what we’re doing now, so we had to change some things up in his technique and how he approaches the game, Jackson said. He’s done a good job getting up in the meeting room early, spending extra time doing stuff, asking good questions, getting on the field early.

Jackson said Dye is ready to take advantage of his increased opportunity, emphasizing the importance of consistency as he continues to develop. The sophomore from Elkhart, Indiana, has generated six TFLs and five sacks this season.

The Vols will need contributions across the defensive front against Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, whose ability to make plays outside the pocket presents a challenge for Tennessee’s pass rush. Jackson stressed the importance of maintaining rush lanes and working together rather than allowing Reed opportunities to escape pressure.