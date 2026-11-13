\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0X8avO_1H3kS92t00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8avO_1H3kS92t00" width="1080" height="720" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Head coach Bob Chesney of the UCLA Bruins looks on before a college football game against the Nevada Wolf Pack on October 31, 2026 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIFRoZSBSb2dlcnN2aWxsZSBSZXZpZXciLCAiZXZlbnQiOiAibXBfc3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uX2J1dHRvbl9jbGlja19ldmVudCIsICJ1cmwiOiAiaHR0cHM6Ly9hcGcwMS5uZXd6d2FyZS5jb20vc3M3MHYyL2FkYW1zL2NvbW1vbi90ZW1wbGF0ZS5qc3A_aW5pdD1zdGFydCZpbml0RWRpdGlvbj1UUlIiLCAibWVkaWFJZCI6IDE1OTM1MjYsICJ0aXRsZSI6ICI1IGtleSBzdGF0cyBmb3IgYSBDRlAgTmF0aW9uYWwgQ2hhbXBpb24gYW5kIHRoZSAyIHRlYW1zIHRoYXQgZml0IHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uIn0=" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>