BLOUNTVILLE — The combined Junior Wolves squad from Sullivan Central and Sullivan Heights defeated Hawkins County Swim in a middle school swim meet on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Sullivan Central.

The Junior Wolves defeated the HCS girls 105-60 and the HCS boys 81-52.

Parker Vaughn won the 50-yard freestyle event for HCS with a time of 38.69. Vaughn also swam the anchor leg on HCS’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay, which also included Olivia Sacharnoski, Ilana McAmis and Jemma Allen.

Savannah Davis and Channing Christian swept the girls and boys 50-yard backstroke events. Davis won the girls race in 49.60. Christian won the boys race in 54.43.

HCS’ Joe Newman, Axel McPeek, Nash Ingram and Emmett Harris also teamed up to win the boys 100-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:09.26.

Here’s how all of the Hawkins County swimmers fared in their respective events:

GIRLS

100 Medley Relay: 2. HCS A (Olivia Sacharnoski, Jemma Allen, Ilana McAmis, Parker Vaughn), 1:18.31; 5. HCS B (Hana Elkammash, Kyra Thompson, Jasmen Aglan, Piper Blevins), 2:18.67. 100 Free: 2. Ilana McAmis, HCS (1:22.69); 3. Parker Vaughn, HCS (1:26.78); 4. Savannah Davis, HCS (1:27.86); 6. Mattie McInturff, HCS (1:45.08). 100 IM: 2. Olivia Sacharnoski, HCS (1:19.71).

25 Free: 5. Kyra Thompson, HCS (21.72); 9. Hana Elkammash, HCS (25.88); 10. Jana Elkammash, HCS (26.14); 11. Piper Blevins, HCS (45.74). 50 Fly: 2. Olivia Sacharnoski, HCS (34.66); 3. Ilana McAmis, HCS (44.91). 50 Free: 1. Parker Vaughn, HCS (38.69); 2. Jemma Allen, HCS (39.55); 5. Kyra Thompson, HCS (49.34); 8. Hana Elkammash, HCS (55.51); 9. Jana Elkammash, HCS (57.99); 10. Piper Blevins, HCS (1:42.61).

200 Free: 4. Mattie McInturff, HCS (3:55.72). 100 Free Relay: 3. HCS A (Jasmen Aglan, Savannah Davis, Mattie McInturff, Jana Elkammash), 1:48.06. 50 Back: 1. Savannah Davis, HCS (49.60). 50 Breast: 2. Jemma Allen, HCS (51.82). 200 Free Relay: 1. HCS (Olivia Sacharnoski, Ilana McAmis, Jemma Allen, Parker Vaughn), 2:24.39.

BOYS

100 Medley Relay: 2. HCS A (Channing Christian, Nash Ingram, Axel McPeek, Lincoln Harris), 1:23.67. 100 IM: 2. Joe Newman, HCS (1:30.83). 25 Free: 2. Nash Ingram, HCS (17.35); 3. Axel McPeek, HCS (17.47); 4. Emmett Harris, HCS (19.19).

50 Fly: 2. Lincoln Harris, HCS (41.45); 3. Axel McPeek, HCS (41.64). 50 Free: 3. Joe Newman, HCS (33.32); 4. Lincoln Harris, HCS (34.71); 5. Nash Ingram, HCS (38.17); 6. Channing Christian, HCS (38.38). 100 Free Relay: 1. HCS A (Joe Newman, Axel McPeek, Nash Ingram, Emmett Harris), 1:09.26.

50 Back: 1. Channing Christian, HCS (54.43). 50 Breast: 2. Emmett Harris, HCS (1:00.11). 200 Free Relay: 2. HCS A (Lincoln Harris, Channing Christian, Emmett Harris, Joe Newman), 2:32.40.