Hensley is back at Carter Fold this Saturday night

HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold is back in action after a week off for Halloween, and will welcome Trey Hensley & His Bluegrass Band back to the historic venue this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Trey Hensley is a Grammy-winning guitarist, singer, and songwriter from Johnson City, Tennessee, whose musical journey has been intertwined with the Carter Family Fold since childhood. A true prodigy, Trey first stepped onto the Grand Ole Opry stage at just eleven years old, performing alongside Marty Stuart and Earl Scruggs. Not long after, he met Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash at the Fold, where he performed with members of the Carter Family and later played at June Carter Cash’s birthday celebration—an early milestone that helped shape his lifelong connection to traditional music.

Raised in nearby Telford, Trey began singing gospel at age six before discovering bluegrass guitar, quickly developing the fiery flatpicking style that would become his signature. His early career included several acclaimed bluegrass recordings with his band Drivin’ Force, produced with guidance from Tom T. Hall. Over the years, Trey has shared the stage with icons including Ricky Skaggs, Charlie Daniels, The Oak Ridge Boys, J.D. Crowe, Peter Frampton, and many others.

After moving to Nashville in 2013, Trey partnered with dobro master Rob Ickes, forming one of the most celebrated duos in modern acoustic music. Together they released multiple award‑winning albums, including the Grammy‑nominated Before the Sun Goes Down. Trey’s artistry continues to earn national recognition—he is a multi‑time IBMA Guitar Player of the Year and a 2025 Grammy Award winner for his work with the Taj Mahal Sextet.

Known for his soulful baritone voice and world‑class musicianship, Trey Hensley remains one of the most dynamic performers in bluegrass and Americana. His deep East Tennessee roots and early history with the Carter Family Fold make him a beloved figure on its stage and a powerful torchbearer of the music that shaped him.

The Carter Family Fold, located in Hiltons, Virginia, is a nonprofit rural arts organization dedicated to preserving traditional, acoustic mountain music. The Fold’s grounds include the Carter Family Museum and the A.P. Carter birthplace cabin, both of which will be open to visitors beginning at 6 p.m. and during intermission.

Admission to the concert is $26 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 11, and free for children under 6. Seating is general admission.

For more information, visit the Carter Family Fold website at www. carterfamilyfold.org or call the Fold information line at 276-594-0676.