Holiday-related concerts coming to ETSU this month

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has a month of concerts, cultural events, lectures, theater performances and community celebrations planned.

Whether enjoying the annual Holiday Lights Celebration, attending a Veterans Day ceremony or discovering Appalachian roots music, visitors can find a variety of ways to connect with ETSU and the region.

Activities planned at ETSU in November include:

ETSU’s annual Holiday Lights Celebration on Nov. 17 features the lighting of campus by President Dr. Brian Noland, Student Government Association Executive Vice President Macy Miller, and Bucky, on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the ETSU Foundation Carillon and Alumni Plaza. Participants can enjoy music from the ETSU Jazz Ensemble, free cookies and cocoa, free screenings of “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” at the Bud Frank Theatre, and more.Concerts presented by the Department of Music include the Closing Bands Concert with the ETSU Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band on Nov. 15; and the Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert on Nov. 22.Among the public lectures offered in November are “The Zen of Seeing,” a reading and poetry craft talk by Earl Braggs of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga on Nov. 9; talks by Drs. Kate Beatty and Mildred Maisonet of the College of Public Health as honorees in the 25th annual Notable Women of ETSU Awards Ceremony and Colloquium on Nov. 10; and “Multiple Suns in the Sky: Updates on Astrophysics and Astrobiology” on Nov. 16.The Bud Frank Cinema will present “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” on Nov. 13.Happenings at the Martin Center for the Arts include “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol” on Nov. 13, “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” on Nov. 23 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas — Live on Stage!” on Nov. 24.The Department of Theatre and Dance will present “Pippin,” a musical that tells the story of Pippin, the son of Charlemagne, and his search for meaning and significance, with performances on Nov. 19-22.Art exhibits in November include “Window Into the Soul: The Work of Amanda Renfrow” at the Reece Museum and “50/Journeys: Tao Huang” at the Slocumb Galleries, with a reception and artist’s talk on Nov. 19.The ETSU ROTC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Nov. 5, and the Sherrod Library will host its second annual Quilts of Valor Ceremony on Nov. 10. ETSU’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial, with remarks by Gen. Arnold Bunch; in conjunction with this, veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy lunch for free at the Dining Hall in the D.P. Culp Student Center, with tickets available at the Office of Military and Veteran Services, Department of Military Science, Veterans Upward Bound and Mary V. Jordan Center.The Department of Physics and Astronomy will present its monthly Observatory Open House, with a talk on “Stars on the Verge of Spinning Apart, and How They Got That Way,” on Nov. 14 (weather permitting), and its Planetarium Show on Nov. 19 will feature short films from the One Sky Project representing the perspectives of different cultures and indigenous societies from around the globe.A Pharmacy Career Showcase will be hosted by ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy on Nov. 7.

Explore the full ETSU Calendar at etsu.edu/calendar. See more of how ETSU energizes the region at etsu.edu/our-region.