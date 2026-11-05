No. 16 Vols come out of bye ready for No. 8 Kentucky in Dark Mode

KNOXVILLE — Fresh off a bye week, No. 16 Tennessee gets back into the swing of things as it takes on No. 8 Kentucky this Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m., with Tennessee breaking out its fan-favorite “Dark Mode” uniforms for the first time this season.

“November is the best part of the year here, playing meaningful football, and we get an opportunity to come home,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “Dark Mode, homecoming, first SEC night game for us. We’re excited to get back into our stadium with our fans and play a really good football team that’s playing extremely well together.

“You look at their ability to win multiple ways, finish games, turnover margin. They’ve been one of the least penalized teams in the league. They’re playing really smart in all three phases, so it’ll be a great test, and one we’re looking forward to.”

The Vols (6-2, 3-2 SEC) come into the matchup well-rested after their bye. Tennessee most recently fell to South Carolina on a last-minute field goal, its most painful loss of the season. But UT has moved on from the defeat and is focused on the here-and-now as it heads into the final stretch of the regular season.

“There’s always a ton of noise outside of your building,” Heupel said. “There can be a lot of things you can get caught up in. If you get caught up in things that don’t matter, rankings coming out, whatever it might be, you have no chance to go play the way you need to every single week. We’ve got one opponent this week. Kentucky is the biggest game of the year because that’s who we play.

“When you look at past results, controlling the controllables is a major factor in winning and losing. So we need to stay focused on what matters and get ready to go play good football.”

Kentucky’s defense has 12 interceptions, the most in the SEC and fifth-most in the FBS, and has forced 18 turnovers.

“Their defense has created a bunch of turnovers as well, a bunch of picks, got their hands on the ball,” Heupel said. “That’s been a big factor in their ability to win in this league and finish games the right way. Defensively, we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage. You’ve got to get them into third-and-long situations. You’ve got to get them off the field. There’s a lot of eye candy, shifts, trades, motion before the snap, so communication and all three levels of the defense playing in sync will be critical in this one, too.”

Tennessee’s pass rush could tip that battle. The Vols lead the nation with 35 sacks and lead the SEC with 66 tackles for loss. Kentucky is converting just 33.7% of its third downs, last in the SEC, but it has also allowed only two sacks per game.

As for the quarterback battle, Heupel said no official decision has been made between George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon.

“We’ll finish the week here, practice and get to game day,” Heupel said.

CATS ROLLING: Kentucky is off to a historic season under first-year head coach Will Stein. The Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 SEC) have won by taking care of the ball and playing clean. UK has thrown one interception all season, which ranks second in the FBS, and its five turnovers lead the SEC. Its plus-1.63 turnover margin per game is best in the league and fourth in the nation. The Wildcats are also the SEC’s least-penalized team, averaging 4.5 flags and 41.9 penalty yards per game.

“Coach Stein and their staff have done a really good job,” Heupel said. “They’ve got some personnel that’s been there, and they’ve added some personnel. But at the end of the day, I think the major thing is that they’re playing smart football. They’re playing all three phases of the game. They’ve got a quarterback that doesn’t turn it over, and they’ve created turnovers. That turnover margin is one of the best in the country.”

Offensively, the Wildcats are efficient rather than explosive.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 160 of 232 passes (69%) for 1,755 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception. CJ Baxter leads the ground game with 487 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry, and Jason Patterson adds 443 yards at 6.2 per carry. Kenny Darby is Minchey’s top target with 38 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns, while Willie Rodriguez has a team-high 39 receptions.

LAST TIME: Tennessee traveled to Lexington last year and came home with a 56-34 win behind an explosive first half, taking a 35-21 lead into the break. Quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for a season-high 396 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Brazzell II (138 yards), Mike Matthews (107) and Braylon Staley (105) each topped 100 receiving yards. Safety Edrees Farooq added a 45-yard pick-six. The win was Tennessee’s fifth straight over Kentucky and its fourth straight in Lexington. UT leads the all time series 86-26-9.

Nate Tosado covers the Vols for The Daily Times, an Adams MultiMedia publication in Blount County and a sister paper of The Rogersville Review.