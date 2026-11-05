Rogersville Trunk or Treat Celebration

Anyone who wanted candy on Halloween didn’t need to walk around town going door-to-door. All they needed to do is come downtown, where local business, civic leaders, and others set up booths and gave out free candy to anyone who wanted. The line went all the way from the vicinity of Hale Springs Inn at one end of downtown to beyond the offices of The Rogersville Review at the other end.

This was the 17th year in which Rogersville has featured a downtown Trunk or Treat event. A costume contest was part of the festivities.