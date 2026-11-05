Hoops for the Holidays: Tournament brackets starting to roll in

Hawkins County basketball fans who like some hoops with their holidays won’t be disappointed this season. They’ll have plenty of chances to catch the Cherokee and Volunteer boys and girls programs in action during Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.

But, first, both teams kick off the 2026-27 season with a series of Hall of Champions (Hall of Fame) benefit games.

Cherokee will host Morristown West on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with varsity girls tipping off at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity boys game. The Chiefs will also host Unicoi County for a Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Nov. 19 with the boys tipping off at 1:30 p.m., followed by the girls game.

Volunteer will host Seymour on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with JV action starting at 4 p.m., followed by varsity girls at 6:30 p.m. and varsity boys at 8 p.m. The Lady Falcons and Falcons will then head to Elizabethton on Thursday, Nov. 19 for 7 and 8:30 p.m. matchups. They’ll part ways on Saturday, Nov. 21, as the Lady Falcons head to Jefferson County to face off with Knox Central at 11:30 a.m. and the Falcons host the Wolves of West Ridge at 6:30 p.m.

Both Cherokee and Volunteer have a full array of holiday tournaments on their schedules this season. Most of the tournament brackets are yet to be released, but here’s a brief look at what’s on tap if you’d like to save the dates.

Pizza Plus Thanksgiving Classicat Grainger HS

Nov. 23-25

RUTLEDGE — The Volunteer Lady Falcons will play three games in Grainger High School’s annual Thanksgiving Classic, Nov. 23-25.

Volunteer meets West Greene on Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m., Morristown West on Nov. 24 (time TBA) and Lakeway Christian on Nov. 25 at 2:40 p.m.

Hardee’s Classic

at David Crockett HS

Nov. 23-28

JONESBOROUGH — The Cherokee and Volunteer boys and the Cherokee Lady Chiefs are scheduled to be in the field for this year’s Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett High School. The Falcons were the 2025 runners-up, losing an overtime thriller in the boys championship game 64-56 to South Greene a year ago.

Doc Maples Holiday Hoopsat Viking Hall

Dec. 17-19

BRISTOL, Tn. — The Volunteer Lady Falcons will compete in the 30th annual Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament, Dec. 17-19, at Viking Hall in Bristol.

Volunteer will face Galax (VA) in the opening round on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Falcons are in the upper bracket with Sullivan East and Wise-Central (VA), who meet in the tournament opener at 4 p.m. The lower bracket pits Tennessee High against George Wythe (VA) at 7 p.m. and Hampton against Twin Springs (VA) at 8:30 p.m.

Big H BBQ Christmas Bashat Cherokee HS

Dec. 18-21

ROGERSVILLE — The brackets are yet to be released, but action returns to Cherokee High School in a pre-Christmas tournament. The Chiefs and Lady Chiefs swept the Big H titles a year ago, each winning their home tournament for the first time since it went to bracket play.

Mac McClung Classicat Gate City MS

Dec. 21-22

GATE CITY, Va. — The Volunteer boys will join the field for the inaugural Mac McClung Classic, a two-day tournament slated for Dec. 21-22 at Gate City Middle School. A 3-point and slam dunk contest will also be held.

The Classic

at Tennessee HS

Dec. 26-31

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Cherokee Chiefs will be among the 18 teams in this year’s field for the 43rd Classic at Tennessee High, which runs Dec. 26-31 at Viking Hall.

Eight states will be represented in the field. Among them are locals Cherokee, David Crockett, Greeneville, Hampton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Tri-Cities Christian and Wise-Central (Va.).

Cherokee is the defending Twin Lakes Conference champion and returns the league’s player of the year in junior guard Elijah Carmack, who averaged 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The bracket draw is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Toyota of Bristol. It is open to the public. Fans can also watch live on Hudl and YouTube.

For the first time in its history, the tournament will use a shot clock in every game.

Arby’s Classicat Virginia High

Dec. 26-30

BRISTOL, Va. — First-round pairings for the 2026 Arby’s Classic bracket were released in late October, with 16 teams who will compete for the tournament championship including Volunteer High School.

In addition, there’ll be seven teams who’ll compete in showcase events sprinkled throughout the five-day tournament, scheduled for Dec. 26-30.

Volunteer will face host Virginia High in the opening round on Dec. 26 in the Bearcat Den. They’re in the top half of the bracket with Western (FLA), Mooresville (NC), North Cross (VA), Alcoa (TN), Mentor (OHIO) and McEachern (GA). Times and a full tournament schedule will be released at a later date.

Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classicat Hal Henard Gym

Dec. 26-31

GREENEVILLE — Cherokee’s Lady Chiefs will return to the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Hal Henard Gymnasium. See a full breakdown of the opening round games in the Weekend e-edition of The Rogersville Review or online at therogersvillereview.com.

Faris McDonald’s Christmas Shootoutat Knox Carter HS

Dec. 28-30

STRAWBERRY PLAINS — The Volunteer Lady Falcons will face off with Jefferson County in the opening round of the Faris McDonald’s Christmas Shootout at Carter High School on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.

The Lady Falcons are in the lower bracket with McMinn County and host Carter, who meet at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. The upper bracket includes Powell vs Fulton at 3 p.m. and Pigeon Forge vs Farragut at 4:30 p.m. Action continues Dec. 29-30.

As tournament brackets are released, we’ll update pairings and take a closer look at the matchups.