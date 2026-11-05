Rogersville Rotary honors growing RMS Interact Club

On Monday, Oct. 26, the Rogersville Rotary Club hosted its second annual recognition ceremony for the Rogersville Middle School (RMS) Interact Club.

The event drew several distinguished guests, including Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson, Hawkins County Mayor David Linkous, and Rotary President Molly Buckholz, alongside school faculty, parents, guardians, Rotarians, and prospective Interact members.

Hixson opened the morning ceremony by welcoming attendees and praising the club’s exceptional enrollment growth for the current school year. He expressed immense pride in the students for stepping out of their comfort zones to engage in community service, noting that the RMS Interact Club has nearly tripled its membership.

Following Hixson’s remarks, Lead Club Advisor Mrs. Christy Waye provided an overview of the students’ achievements and ongoing academic initiatives. She expressed her gratitude to Hixson, RMS Principal Dr. Krista Mann, and Mayor Linkous for their steadfast support before introducing the Rotary President. Officers were then recognized by Club Sponsor Matt Myers.

Rotary President Molly Buckholz then presented the newly elected officers with their official certificates and induction pins. During the ceremony, Mrs. Buckholz highlighted financial support for the student organization, presenting a $300 check on behalf of the inaugural Motorcycle Ride for RMS Interact students. Additionally, the Appalachian Federal Credit Union contributed a $100 donation. These funds will directly support the club’s attendance at the upcoming Interact District Conference in February 2027.

To conclude the ceremony, Mrs. Buckholz invited local Rotarians to join the newly inducted officer-elects on stage for a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.

Group photographs were taken to mark the occasion, and official Interact pins were presented.

Officers-elect included: President Avery Van Zoest, Vice President Elect Julia Rose Stevenson, Secretary Raylin Mayes, and Treasurer Emilee Swatzell.