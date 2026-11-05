Sports briefs: Jr. Chiefs win varsity championship

ROGERSVILLE — The Jr. Chiefs defeated the Jr. Toppers 20-12 to win the varsity division championship game of the Sullivan County Youth Football League on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Cherokee High School’s Mike Sivert Field. The Jr. Chiefs varsity went an unbeaten 9-0 to capture the regular-season and playoff titles.

All three Jr. Chiefs teams reached the playoff championship games. The Jr. Toppers edged the Jr. Chiefs 16-12 in the freshman championship and 6-0 in the JV title game. The Freshman Jr. Chiefs finished 4-3, while the JV team finished 5-4 and upset the No. 2-seeded Jr. Huskies in the playoffs.

Greene Devils holds on to No. 2 ranking

NASHVILLE — Greeneville (10-0) remains entrenched as the No. 2 team in Class 4A in the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s prep football rankings following week 11 of competition. Alcoa (10-0) finished the regular season at No. 1.

The poll, released Monday, ranks the top 10 teams in each of the six Division I classifications and the top 5 in three Division II classes.

Other Region 1 teams in the Division 1 rankings include No. 8 Cosby (9-1) and No. 10 Jellico (9-1) in Class 1A; No. 6 Happy Valley (9-1) in Class 2A; No. 6 Unicoi County (9-1) in Class 3A; and No. 8 Sevier County (7-3) in Class 5A.

Division II schools from the East region in the rankings include No. 2 Grace Christian Academy-Knoxville (9-1) and No. 4 Christian Academy of Knoxville (9-1) in Class AA and Knox Catholic (7-3) in Class AAA.

NAIA approves fifth year of eligibility

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) membership has approved a fifth year of eligibility, replacing the current four-year limit, according to a story by NAIA Athletics Communications.

The new model, which goes into effect in fall 2027, links the fifth year of eligibility to academic progress rather than age. If the student-athlete is earning the required number of credit hours, and they meet all other eligibility requirements, they can compete for a fifth year. Another distinction is that under the NAIA guidelines, the five years of eligibility do not have to be completed simultaneously, thus allowing student-athletes to take time away from school or enroll part-time.

“After much consideration, the NAIA Council of Presidents opted to support eligibility legislation that allows more flexibility for student-athletes to pursue their academic and athletic goals on a timeline that works best for them,” said NAIA President & CEO Jim Carr. “This opportunity recognizes the unique demands they face and allows more time to develop, compete, and prepare for life beyond college sports.”

The legislative proposal was made by the Council of Presidents in September 2026 and approved by NAIA membership on Nov. 4.

Under the NAIA’s new model, the expiration of the NCAA’s five-year clock will not automatically exclude a transfer student’s eligibility. Depending on a student-athlete’s previous participation and enrollment, they may have eligibility remaining in the NAIA.

The new rule is an option for students who began 2026-27 with eligibility remaining and have sufficient terms of attendance available. Athletes who have exhausted their four years of eligibility before the 2026-27 academic year will not have an additional year of eligibility restored.

For more information, visit https://www.naia.org/membership/path-forward-task-force/.

‘Dark Side of Moon’ returns to Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT — “Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon” returns to Bays Mountain Park’s planetarium theater at 5:30 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27. Ticket prices are $10 per person for park members and $15 per person for non-members. The 45-minute program combines music with views of the solar system and beyond. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/4rTxy3P. Or click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “Pink Floyd” in the search bar.