Mount Carmel dedicates town park improvements

MOUNT CARMEL — Gene Christian is gone, but he is certainly not forgotten.

The longtime Mount Carmel alderman and Hawkins County Commissioner passed away on June 3 of this year at the age of 83, but it was decided back in September that his memory would be honored at a new building being constructed in the town’s park. That vision became a reality on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when the town celebrated the grand opening of the newly-christened Eugene “Gene” Christian Memorial facility, and held a ribbon-cutting with several local dignitaries from in and out of the town participating.

At the same time, the George Eidson Pavilion, which was refurbished using some of the money from a grant awarded through the 2023 Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program, was reopened. The grant was for $200,000 and carried a $200,000 local match. It enabled this work, along with new playground equipment, swings, and the new pickleball courts that opened in 2025, to become a reality.

“(When) I was being told what all was going on today, I thought, how fitting. Because if you knew Gene, there’s one thing you knew about him is that he loved the community that he served in,” said State Rep. Gary Hicks, who once served alongside Christian as a county commissioner. “Over two decades, he served Mount Carmel. For about a decade, he served Hawkins County, so there is no doubt what Gene cared about besides his Lord and Savior, his family, and then it was his community, and how fitting it is that we’re going to name a building after Gene.”

Joining Hicks as guests were Mount Carmel Mayor John Gibson, State Rep. Timothy Hill, Hawkins County Mayor David Linkous, and the Mount Carmel aldermen and other town employees.

“I want to thank our state partners for helping make the projects possible through state funding, to our BMA for their support of our initiatives and all of our town employees,” said Town Manager Tyler Williams. “I wanted to say thank you especially to Jason Salyer and our Public Works team, and our other town staff that’s here today.”

Williams said that the dedication marked only the completion of “phase one” of upgrades to the town park. Earlier this year, Mount Carmel was awarded an additional $2 million grant for park upgrades, with no local match required. Among the planned upgrades are renovations to the basketball facilities and a splash pad.

“Phase two will take our park to the next level, provide opportunities for recreation, and give families more reasons to come out and enjoy this space,” Williams said.