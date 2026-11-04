Church Hill, Surgoinsvile, Mt. Carmel elect new BMA members

There were few surprises in Hawkins County when the last of the three elections slated for 2026 took place Tuesday.

In the State House races, Timothy Hill, with 74.9 percent of the Hawkins County vote, topped Lori Love with 24.8 for State House 3, and Gary Hicks won State House 9 in a walkover.

Jim Riley beat David Gulley 112-73 in total votes to remain Bulls Gap mayor.

Betsy Shipley and Susan Williams were re-elected Bulls Gap alderwomen. No challenger came closer than 32 votes to either incumbent.

In Church Hill, James Paul Marsh was top vote-getter for alderman seeking a full term, with 821 votes. Michael Walker was re-elected with 734, and Keith Bruner was elected with 675. Seven candidates vied for a full term on the board and all had strong support, garnering at least 335 votes.

Keith Gibson, who had been a full-term alderman, ran for and won the election for an unexpired term with 890 votes to also remain on the board.

Justin Mann, Jim Gilliam and Jim Bare won the three seats in Mount Carmel, Mann joining the board as top vote-getter and the other two re-elected. One incumbent chose not to run, guaranteeing that this election would have at least one newcomer. Mann had 830 votes and outpolled everyone else running.

Randall Collier is Mayor of Surgoinsville in a walkover. Elected as aldermen were Tim Hoss (261), John Sandidge (234) and Mark Cook (199). Teresa Greer (351) was elected to an unexpired term as a walk-over. One other alderman will have to be selected later, to fill Collier's unexpired term as an alderman.

There were no surprises in the statewide and congressional races, at least not in Hawkins County.

All three proposed constitutional amendments, Yes won by 37 percent or more. For Governor, Marsha Blackburn received 61.5 percent of the Hawkins County vote, Jerri Green 20.2 percent, and independent candidate David Hatley 16.8 percent.

Incumbent Bill Hagerty beat Democratic challenger Marquita Bradshaw 76.8 to 20.6 percent for the US Senate seat. Representative Diana Harshbarger defeated Kristi Burke 73.8 to 22.5 percent for US House TN-1.

We will have a more detailed report on the election results later.