Cruze Farm: Happiness in Every Cone!

MORRISTOWN — Cruze Farm is a dairy farm in east Knoxville. They began marketing ice cream in their own shop in 2016. Now there are five shops, including the one at 143 Main Street in Morristown. Assistant manager Chloe Corcoran shared the history of one of the area’s finest ice creams.

"Cruze Farm’s herd is made up entirely of Jersey cows," Chloe explained. “Milk from Jersey cows has the highest fat content; it’s super rich and super creamy.”

Cruze Farm pasteurizes and bottles real churned buttermilk, whole milk, light milk, chocolate milk, coffee milk and seasonal flavored milk. Their cows are on pasture 365 days a year and are never given hormones. Their milk is not homogenized, so the cream rises to the top. The milk is available in Knoxville at the Three Rivers Market, Whole Foods, and in the five ice cream shops in the area.

History

Cruze Farm was founded on April 21, 1980. the day Earl and Cheri married.

Earl was a fourth-generation dairy farmer who wanted to bottle milk with his name on it. They met ice skating and married three months later. They didn’t go on a honeymoon; they came home from the courthouse to milk the cows! They built a small processing plant and started selling milk, mostly to individual home customers. In 1988, they got their first milk account with the Knoxville Food Co-op (now Three Rivers Market).

The business continued to grow, and in 1992 they opened a scoop shop in the East Towne farmers’ market. Earl and Cheri’s daughter, Colleen, graduated from the University of Tennessee and helped the business to grow even more.

The farm bought a food truck to sell ice cream. Colleen married Manjit and he joined the business as a cook. They opened two pop-up shops in Knoxville and the first permanent location was opened in Knoxville on October 5, 2017. It’s ironic that one of the area’s favorite ice creams came about as a way to use surplus milk from the farm. Today there are five Cruze Farm shops in the area.

Red and white checked dresses are a Cruze Farm tradition. They are worn in honor of Colleen’s paternal grandma, Frances Louise Burkhart Cruze, who wore dresses when she milked the cows.

The Morristown Store

The Morristown Cruze Farm location opened in 2022 at the former location of a bank. Chloe is from Dandridge, and has worked at the Morristown shop for three years. She is biased toward east Tennessee; “I love it here, it’s so beautiful.”

The shop is open every day except Monday, from noon to 9 p.m.

The shop now has around 30 employees. Chloe said “we have seven flavors of soft-serve ice cream. We have cones, cups, shakes, floats and sundaes. We have indoor and outdoor seating, and a drive-thru. We have quarts and gallons that customers can take home. All of our products are as fresh as they can be!”

A variety of toppings are available, and a popular item is the “Churn,” where toppings are blended into the ice cream. The shop offers coffee and espresso.

Chloe said, “we have Cruze Farm milk products as well, including whole milk, light milk, buttermilk and chocolate milk. We have coffee milk, which is like a latte in a bottle!”

The shop has hosted a Fall Festival and movie nights.

The shop stocks a selection of Cruze Farm paraphernalia, including highland cow stuffed toys, hats, t-shirts, kids’ clothes and boots. There is even Cruze Farm buttermilk soap.

Chloe added, “one of my favorite parts of the shop is that we see a lot of the same people, we get to know people and learn their family’s names. We are very grateful to the community for supporting us!”