    • The Rogersville Review

    Sports briefs: Volunteer Kids Camp coming soon

    By STAFF REPORT,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOf8l_0wNcQIAW00

    CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer boys basketball team will host its Kids Camp for first through sixth graders Oct. 28-30 from 3:30-5:15 p.m. each day in the Volunteer High School gym.

    The camp’s objectives are to teach the fundamentals of passing, dribbling and shooting, along with defensive principles. The camp fee is $40, with additional siblings allowed at a fee of $10 each. Make checks payable to VHS Boys Basketball. Register online at https://forms.gle/6x5GpLgNQxvXFLCE8.

    Spirit Week starts Oct. 30 at SMS

    SURGOINSVILLE — Spirit Week at Surgoinsville Middle School will run from Oct. 30 through Nov. 7.

    Students are encouraged to wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Other dress-up days include school-appropriate Halloween costumes on Oct. 31; students dress like teachers/teachers dress like students on Nov. 1; twin day on Nov. 4; wacky-tacky day on Nov. 6; and school spirit day (orange and white) on Nov. 7.

    The homecoming celebration will take place during the basketball games on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. The presentation of the homecoming court will take place before the basketball game.

    Students in Hawkins County Schools will not be in session on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

    Car show set for Nov. 3

    CHURCH HILL — The third annual car show, presented by the Falcons’ boys basketball and cross country teams, will be held Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m. at Volunteer High School.

    The $20 entry fee benefits the Falcons’ boys basketball and cross country programs.

    There’ll be trophies for best in show. Spectator admission is free.

    Hawkins County swimmers seeking sponsors

    KINGSPORT — The Hawkins County swim programs, including Cherokee, Volunteer and the joint Hawkins County Swim middle school team, are seeking sponsors for the second annual Steve Wilmoth Speed Invitational.

    The meet will be held Nov. 7 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

    To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact any Hawkins County swimmer or coach Jim Whalen.

    Tournament to honor former Kingsport mayor

    KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber Leadership Kingsport program announced last week that its ninth annual golf tournament will be named in honor of former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips.

    The tournament tees off Monday, Oct. 28, at Cattails at MeadowView. Registration is at 8 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m. Leadership Kingsport’s title sponsor is HomeTrust Bank. The tournament sponsor is TeleOptics, Inc.

    Team awards will be given as well as awards for hole competitions for longest drive, most accurate drive and closest to the pin.

    The cost to enter is $450 per team, with four players per team. This includes green fees, cart, light breakfast and a boxed lunch. Mulligans and red tees will be available for purchase. Hole sponsorships are available for $200. The Dennis Discount Package, which includes a team of four and a hole sponsorship, is $550.

    To enter the Dennis Phillips Leadership Kingsport Golf Tournament or to sponsor a hole, call the Kingsport Chamber at 423-392-8820 or send an e-mail to Vanessa Bennett at vbennett@ kingsportchamber.org.

