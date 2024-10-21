Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'willing to play the odds' in return

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from his latest concussion, ushered back from injured reserve after clearing NFL protocol for head injuries. Neurologists and head injury experts were sounding boards for Tagovailoa to "effortlessly make this decision," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa cannot be cleared until after he begins football-related activity, but he said the plan is to approach the week as if he'll start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Tagovailoa met with the media for the first time since Week 2 and said he knows he's "got to be smart" getting back on the field. He repeated his 2023 statement that there's no avoiding all of the potential risks that come with playing in the NFL. "Well, how much risk do we take when we get up in the morning to go drive to work? You could get into a car crash maybe?" Tagovailoa said Monday. "Every time we all suit up, we're all taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt. Whether it's a concussion, a broken bone, anything -- you get up off of the bed the wrong way, you potentially could risk you spraining your ankle. There's just risk in any and everything. "I'm willing to play the odds." McDaniel said he will ensure Tagovailoa is "properly protected" but also admitted all parties know he cannot control all aspects of the game. "Anytime you have a teammate that you grow together with, it feels a little off when he's not in the mix as much. He's not -- we're not calling plays for him. It's meaningful for the whole team considering he's been captain every year since we've been here. He's been captain every year since I've been here. I can't remember the number but he continues to grow his vote total every year. "What I just finished talking to the team about: He's not the savior either. There's a lot that has been to looked at in an individual's game. It's not, 'Tua's here. He's going to fix the issues.'" The Dolphins (2-4) went 1-3 without Tagovailoa, including Sunday's loss at Indianapolis. McDaniel said the sidelined QB showed maturity and growth as a leader by pouring support into teammates while unable to get on the field himself. "He's taught a lot of his teammates about himself and how much he's along for the ride with them," McDaniel said. McDaniel emphasized medical professionals took the lead on the decision to bring back the 26-year-old for Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. He missed five games in 2022 because of a pair of concussions. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve in September because medical experts advised he needed "time" to heal, McDaniel said. Now that he has the green light to return, the coaching staff will not make many noticeable changes from the last time he was on the field Sept. 12. "I wouldn't say from a schematic standpoint things would change that much," McDaniel said. "Him being smart. Using his football IQ and acumen as the quarterback of the team, being able to protect himself with his skills as the team needs him to." The Dolphins are not permitted to mandate Tagovailoa wear a guardian cap, the cushioned helmet overlay permitted this season, but McDaniel said the team has worked to make "all available options" known to the quarterback. He reiterated no coaches or staff impacted Tagovailoa's decision to return to the active roster. "The reason why he's coming back now is medical experts deemed it safe for him to come back," McDaniel said. Quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is still being evaluated, according to McDaniel, who said the overall play wasn't good enough at the position without Tagovailoa. The Dolphins placed wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios on injured reserve and activated cornerback Cam Smith off the IR on Monday. Berrios, 29, injured his left knee in the loss to the Colts. He has returned seven punts for 103 yards and three kickoffs for 76 yards in six games this season. Smith, 23, was a second-round draft pick in 2023 but has yet to play this season while dealing with a hamstring injury. --Field Level Media