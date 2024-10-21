Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Rogersville Review

    Interim HC: Jets paralyzed by desire to perform

    By Field Level Media,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bgmhw_0wGA1PES00

    Trying too hard can be as dangerous as not trying hard enough. That's the message New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich wants to reverberate in his locker room this week. "There's an element right now because of the high character of our locker room and this team that there's a bit of pressing to make things happen," Ulbrich said Monday. "It's coming from the absolute best place on Earth, guys wanting to do the best for their teammates, this fan base, this organization. We have all got to take a deep breath and just do our job, collectively." The Jets lost to the Steelers on Sunday night and at 2-5 are third in the AFC East and falling further behind the Buffalo Bills (5-2). They visit last-place New England this week. The Patriots are 1-6 and have been outscored by 76 points in seven games. But Ulbrich doesn't want the Jets to focus on the upcoming opponent just yet. From his perspective, Ulbrich said the desire to deliver has become so strong that the Jets are "getting away from who we are." He said some of the implied or imagined pressure players are feeling has to do with expectations. "It raises the level of expectation when you put an Aaron Rodgers into the fold," Ulbrich said. "That need and want to sometimes do more than I need to do, that can get in our way sometimes. There's an element of getting back to the basics. And just doing our job." Asked if Rodgers is pressing, Ulbrich said, "I think there's an element to a good portion of the guys in this locker room. It's not pressing from a selfish standpoint by any means. More just a byproduct of there's a strong connection on this team, stronger than most that I've ever been around. They just want to do right by each other. I've got to do a better job of alleviating them of that pressure they're putting on themselves. "I think he's such an amazing human being and teammate, he feels such a strong obligation to this team and locker room, that can get us all out of whack sometimes, myself included." Ulbrich met with Haason Reddick after he reported to the Jets for the first time Monday morning. Ulbrich said Reddick is raring to go but must get through medical protocols, including a routine physical. Ulbrich said the Jets won't make a decision about Reddick playing this week until he gets on the field and they make a mutual assessment. --Field Level Media

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
    The Rogersville Review1 day ago
    Syndication: Florida Times-Union
    The Rogersville Review16 hours ago
    NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
    The Rogersville Review21 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    The Rogersville Review21 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
    The Rogersville Review1 day ago
    Rams open 21-day practice window for star WR Puka Nacua
    The Rogersville Review18 hours ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Olympics: Basketball-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
    The Rogersville Review16 hours ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    No. 13 Indiana starting new QB with "College GameDay," Washington visiting
    The Rogersville Review14 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy